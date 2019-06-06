Tellabs upgrades passive optical LAN portfolio with new software, ONTs

Tellabs, which specializes in passive optical LAN (POL) technology after its carrier outside plant systems became part of Coriant (see "Marlin Equity Partners reshuffles executive deck ahead of Coriant, Tellabs merger"), has expanded its POL portfolio with the general availability of Software Release (SR) 29.1. In addition to updated software, SR29.1 also marks the general availability of a pair of optical network terminals (ONTs), the hospitality-focused Tellabs 142R ONT and the outdoor Tellabs 140W Integrated Connection Enclosure (ICE).

Feb 21st, 2017

Tellabs, which specializes in passive optical LAN (POL) technology after its carrier outside plant systems became part of Coriant (see "Marlin Equity Partners reshuffles executive deck ahead of Coriant, Tellabs merger"), has expanded its POL portfolio with the general availability of Software Release (SR) 29.1. In addition to updated software, SR29.1 also marks the general availability of a pair of optical network terminals (ONTs), the hospitality-focused Tellabs 142R ONT and the outdoor Tellabs 140W Integrated Connection Enclosure (ICE).

Compatible with free-standing and wall- or desk-mounted applications, the Tellabs 142R ONT offers four Gigabit Ethernet with Power over Ethernet (PoE) ports, two analog voice ports, and an RF video port. Prior to reaching general availability, Tellabs says it has installed nearly 6,000 of these ONTs in live fiber-to-the-room multi-dwelling unit (MDU) networks, including hotels and senior living establishments, Tellabs says.

Meanwhile, the enterprise-focused Tellabs 140W ICE outdoor assembly addresses external residential and commercial mounting. It can be used to offer connectivity to external wireless access points and IP surveillance cameras outside a building and across a campus. Tellabs says it has supplied early shipments of the 140W ICE to support enterprise LAN type services in the transportation, residential, municipality, and mixed-use markets.

The software updates include enhancements to the Advanced Security, Advanced Availability, and Advanced Operations Software Packages. The Advanced Availability upgrade improves performance on the fail-over time for Type-B PON Protection. The Advanced Security package includes Internet Control Message Protocol (ICMP) controls, MAC Authentication Bypass (MAB), and Private VLAN improvements. Advance Operations introduces new features such as the ability to pinpoint fault conditions in the network and at the ONTs.

For related articles, visit the FTTx Topic Center.

For more information on high-speed transmission systems and suppliers, visit the Lightwave Buyer's Guide.

More in PON/Systems
Rocket Launch 693236 1920
PON/Systems
DZS launches 5200 series of 10G ONTs
May 2nd, 2019
List 1030596 1920
PON/Systems
China Mobile (Shanghai) chooses Huawei 10G PON for fixed/mobile gigabit demo
Stephen Hardy
Apr 29th, 2019
Lw Screen Grab For Rotator
FTTH/B
Nominations open for 2019 FTTXcellence Award
Apr 12th, 2019
Lw Conclusion Of The Contract 3100578 1920
PON/Systems
CommScope closes ARRIS acquisition
Stephen Hardy
Apr 4th, 2019
Lw Usd 2874026 1280
PON/Systems
Tibit Communications attracts $20 million in Series B funding for pluggable PON devices
Stephen Hardy
Apr 3rd, 2019
Electronics
Semtech adds combo chip, TIA to FiberEdge line for 10G-EPON OLTs
Stephen Hardy
Mar 28th, 2019
Lw I Stock 000021777803 Small
PON/Systems
Broadband Forum to tackle Broadband Network Gateway Disaggregation
Stephen Hardy
Mar 28th, 2019
I Stock 000036059690 Large
PON/Systems
PON equipment sales remain strong in 4Q18: Dell’Oro
Stephen Hardy
Mar 25th, 2019
Content Dam Lw Online Articles 2019 03 Lwcbts031419
PON/Systems
CBTS offers Carrier Open Infrastructure whitebox XGS-PON reference design
Stephen Hardy
Mar 14th, 2019
PON/Systems
New UK broadband carrier Zzoomm taps ADTRAN for XGS-PON FTTH
Stephen Hardy
Mar 11th, 2019