Tellabs upgrades passive optical LAN portfolio with new software, ONTs

Tellabs, which specializes in passive optical LAN (POL) technology after its carrier outside plant systems became part of Coriant (see "Marlin Equity Partners reshuffles executive deck ahead of Coriant, Tellabs merger"), has expanded its POL portfolio with the general availability of Software Release (SR) 29.1. In addition to updated software, SR29.1 also marks the general availability of a pair of optical network terminals (ONTs), the hospitality-focused Tellabs 142R ONT and the outdoor Tellabs 140W Integrated Connection Enclosure (ICE).

Compatible with free-standing and wall- or desk-mounted applications, the Tellabs 142R ONT offers four Gigabit Ethernet with Power over Ethernet (PoE) ports, two analog voice ports, and an RF video port. Prior to reaching general availability, Tellabs says it has installed nearly 6,000 of these ONTs in live fiber-to-the-room multi-dwelling unit (MDU) networks, including hotels and senior living establishments, Tellabs says.

Meanwhile, the enterprise-focused Tellabs 140W ICE outdoor assembly addresses external residential and commercial mounting. It can be used to offer connectivity to external wireless access points and IP surveillance cameras outside a building and across a campus. Tellabs says it has supplied early shipments of the 140W ICE to support enterprise LAN type services in the transportation, residential, municipality, and mixed-use markets.

The software updates include enhancements to the Advanced Security, Advanced Availability, and Advanced Operations Software Packages. The Advanced Availability upgrade improves performance on the fail-over time for Type-B PON Protection. The Advanced Security package includes Internet Control Message Protocol (ICMP) controls, MAC Authentication Bypass (MAB), and Private VLAN improvements. Advance Operations introduces new features such as the ability to pinpoint fault conditions in the network and at the ONTs.

