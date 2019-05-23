Mobile TeleSystems, MGTS prep for Moscow 5G via XG-PON

Russian telecommunications provider Mobile TeleSystems PJSC (NYSE: MBT; MOEX: MTSS) and European network services provider MGTS (MOEX: MGTS) say they will collaborate on a mobile and fixed internet strategy for the Moscow region focused on 2017-2020. Among other things, the collaboration is designed to enable a transition to 5G wireless services supported via deployment of XG-PON optical access technology.

Feb 13th, 2017

As a prelude to such a milestone, MTS says it plans to increase the number of base stations connected to GPON from 25% to 40-45%. MGTS, meanwhile, will launch what the partners termed "mass adoption" of XG-PON (10GPON) in its network in 2017. First 10GPON test zones will appear in 2017-2018 "at the most loaded parts of the network," the operators say. The deployment of 10GPON should be completed by 2020.

MGTS says it has successfully completed GPON and XG-PON interoperability tests using equipment from Huawei.

Meanwhile, MTS says it plans to conduct testing of 5G pilot zones this year. And MGTS says it also plans to test interoperability of Nokia's 10GPON and 5G technologies this coming April. MTS says it has already successfully tested 5G technologies with Nokia and achieved mobile data transmission of 4.5 Gbps.

"Our cooperation in the network development in the Moscow region gives us plenty of advantages in improving speed and quality of infrastructure as well as in optimizing capital expenditures, the final beneficiaries of which are our customers who receive high-speed internet," said Igor Egorov, director of Moscow region within MTS. "In relation to 5G technology development, MGTS's fixed channels of 10GPON standard can become a basis for rapid construction of a new generation mobile network in the Moscow region."

