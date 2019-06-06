Teleste, Iskratel combine GPON and DOCSIS

Teleste Corp. and Iskratel have announced a proof of concept (PoC) demonstration of a broadband services architecture that combines Iskratel's GPON technology with Teleste's DOCSIS Access Hub (DAH), a DOCSIS-based mini-CMTS. The companies position the concept as an interim step in the transition of DOCSIS-based hybrid fiber/coax (HFC) networks to a PON-based all fiber-optic network, as well as a way to leverage existing coax to deliver GPON-enabled broadband in scenarios such as apartment buildings.

The PoC leveraged the Iskratel SI3000 Lumia as the GPON OLT and Teleste's DAH as a GPON ONU.

"Teleste recognizes the potential of DOCSIS used together with GPON in providing operators with a way to connect new customers to their high-speed networks," said Olli Leppänen, vice president of distributed access for Teleste. "The last-mile fiber is typically expensive and time-consuming to build, especially in brownfield areas. Where coax cabling is available, utilizing the hybrid fiber-coax infrastructure provides operators with a means to optimize the costs and time to market when expanding the multi-gigabit networks."

"At Iskratel, we have always been committed to providing smooth migration from the existing to the most up-to-date FTTH networks. We are pleased that with Teleste's DOCSIS products, we are able to offer the operators a combined fiber-coax solution that represents a safe step on their sustainable journey to a fiber-based future," added Jernej Roblek, director of customer solution management at Iskratel. "However, this is just the first technological step. In the future, the combinations of NG-PON and new DOCSIS technologies will continue to play an important role on the path towards pure-fiber networks."

The combination of PON and DOCSIS is already well established within the cable operator marketplace. For example, CableLabs has established specifications for DOCSIS Provisioning of EPON (DPoE), which enables operators to use DOCSIS to manage and provision EPON infrastructure. A similar initiative based on GPON was launched within CableLabs as well; however, sources have suggested enthusiasm for DOCSIS Provisioning of GPON has waned as DOCSIS 3.1 promises fiber-like speeds and interest grows in next-generation PON technologies such as 10GEPON, particularly for business services provision.

