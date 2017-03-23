Lightwave OFC 2017 Video Show Daily, Day 3

In our Video Show Daily for Day 3 of exhibits at OFC 2017 in Los Angeles, Lightwave Editorial Director Stephen Hardy wraps things up with a closer look at 400G, the promise of more new module formats, and an explanation from Ciena on why it’s licensing its coherent modem. Plus, we have more interviews with newsmakers at the show.

Mar 23rd, 2017
Our Show Daily Video is brought to you by EXFO, Infinera, OFS, Qorvo, and Source Photonics

Watch the OFC 2017 Video Show Daily, Day 1

Watch the OFC 2017 Video Show Daily, Day 2

Visit the OFC 2017 Video Showcase

