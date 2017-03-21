Lightwave OFC 2017 Video Show Daily, Day 1

&amp;nbsp;

In our Video Show Daily for Day 1 of exhibits at OFC 2017 in Los Angeles, Lightwave Editorial Director Stephen Hardy covers the latest in high-speed optical transmission, plus efforts to make optical networks more flexible and automated Plus, we have interviews with some of the newsmakers at the show.

Our Show Daily Video is brought to you by EXFO, Infinera, OFS, Qorvo, and Source Photonics.

