Lightwave OFC 2017 Video Show Daily, Day 1

In our Video Show Daily for Day 1 of exhibits at OFC 2017 in Los Angeles, Lightwave Editorial Director Stephen Hardy covers the latest in high-speed optical transmission, plus efforts to make optical networks more flexible and automated Plus, we have interviews with some of the newsmakers at the show.

Mar 21st, 2017
Content Dam Lw Site Images Day 1 Post

In our Video Show Daily for Day 1 of exhibits at OFC 2017 in Los Angeles, Lightwave Editorial Director Stephen Hardy covers the latest in high-speed optical transmission, plus efforts to make optical networks more flexible and automated Plus, we have interviews with some of the newsmakers at the show.

Our Show Daily Video is brought to you by EXFO, Infinera, OFS, Qorvo, and Source Photonics.

Watch the OFC 2017 Video Show Daily, Day 2

Watch the OFC 2017 Video Show Daily, Day 3

Visit the OFC 2017 Video Showcase

More in Home
I Stock 000008736517 Small
Companies
NTT combines brands to create global service provider NTT Ltd.
Stephen Hardy
Jul 1st, 2019
Equiano will be the latest in a series of 14 submarine cable networks in which Google has invested.
High-Speed Networks
Google plans Equiano submarine cable link from Portugal to South Africa
Stephen Hardy
Jul 1st, 2019
Nibble will connect a wide variety of sites across Europe, as well as connect with the upcoming BlueMed submarine cable.
DWDM & ROADM
Italy’s Sparkle deploys Infinera XT-3600 in new Nibble Network
Stephen Hardy
Jul 1st, 2019
I Stock 000012807428 Small
Cables & Enclosures
Openreach chooses OFS InvisiLight Solution for UK MDU deployments
Stephen Hardy
Jul 1st, 2019
I Stock 000016299600 Medium
PON/Systems
East Central Oklahoma Electric Cooperative deploys Calix AXOS GPON for FTTH
Stephen Hardy
Jul 1st, 2019
Optical Fiber 2077976 1920
Packet Transport
Ciena supplies 6500 packet-optical transport platform for Crosslake Fibre network
Stephen Hardy
Jul 1st, 2019
Capture
Business
Friday 5 video for June 28, 2019
Stephen Hardy
Jun 28th, 2019
I Stock 000024952391 Large
DWDM & ROADM
Champion ONE offers 100-Gbps PAM4 active DWDM open line systems
Stephen Hardy
Jun 27th, 2019
Dubois Cropped
Companies
Patrice Dubois named OFS CEO
Stephen Hardy
Jun 27th, 2019
I Stock 000040549172 Full
Companies
Light Communications Alliance aims to boost light-based wireless communications
Stephen Hardy
Jun 27th, 2019