Lightwave OFC 2017 Video Show Daily, Day 2

In our Video Show Daily for Day 2 of exhibits at OFC 2017 in Los Angeles, Lightwave Editorial Director Stephen Hardy finds there's more to say about enabling flexible and automated optical networks. Meanwhile, the debate between coherent and PAM4-based direct-detect approaches to short-reach data center interconnect applications is heating up.

Mar 22nd, 2017
Content Dam Lw Site Images Day 2 Post

In our Video Show Daily for Day 2 of exhibits at OFC 2017 in Los Angeles, Lightwave Editorial Director Stephen Hardy finds there's more to say about enabling flexible and automated optical networks. Meanwhile, the debate between coherent and PAM4-based direct-detect approaches to short-reach data center interconnect applications is heating up. Plus, we have an interview with a newsmaker at the show.

Our Show Daily Video is brought to you by EXFO, Infinera, OFS, Qorvo, and Source Photonics.

Watch the OFC 2017 Video Show Daily, Day 1

Watch the OFC 2017 Video Show Daily, Day 3

Visit the OFC 2017 Video Showcase

More in Home
Equinix recently purchased a data center in Amsterdam. Now the company plans to build a hyperscale xScale facility in the city as part of a joint venture with GIC.
Data Center
Equinix, GIC joint venture targets European xScale hyperscale data centers
Stephen Hardy
Jul 2nd, 2019
The four-story Indonesia Jakarta 3 Data Center” (JKT3) will target the needs of financial institutions and OTT service providers in particular.
Data Center
NTT Com plans JKT3 data center in Indonesia
Stephen Hardy
Jul 2nd, 2019
Abstract 3581182 1920
Data Center
KsFiberNet connects fiber network to two TierPoint data centers
Stephen Hardy
Jul 2nd, 2019
Industry 4 2741774 1920
Network Automation
Axians UK delivers open virtual managed hosting services via ADVA Ensemble
Stephen Hardy
Jul 2nd, 2019
Administration 1846270 1920
Business
President Trump says he’ll allow some U.S. technology sales to Huawei
Stephen Hardy
Jul 1st, 2019
I Stock 000008736517 Small
Companies
NTT combines brands to create global service provider NTT Ltd.
Stephen Hardy
Jul 1st, 2019
Equiano will be the latest in a series of 14 submarine cable networks in which Google has invested.
High-Speed Networks
Google plans Equiano submarine cable link from Portugal to South Africa
Stephen Hardy
Jul 1st, 2019
Nibble will connect a wide variety of sites across Europe, as well as connect with the upcoming BlueMed submarine cable.
DWDM & ROADM
Italy’s Sparkle deploys Infinera XT-3600 in new Nibble Network
Stephen Hardy
Jul 1st, 2019
I Stock 000012807428 Small
Cables & Enclosures
Openreach chooses OFS InvisiLight Solution for UK MDU deployments
Stephen Hardy
Jul 1st, 2019
I Stock 000016299600 Medium
PON/Systems
East Central Oklahoma Electric Cooperative deploys Calix AXOS GPON for FTTH
Stephen Hardy
Jul 1st, 2019