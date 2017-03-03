2017 Lightwave Innovation Reviews Elite Scores

For the fourth year of our optical communications technology recognition program, we invited technology developers to submit products for review by our independent panel of judges in time for OFC. In some cases, that brought entries for products that will be introduced at this year's show.

Our Award Program Manager, Joseph Berthold, assigned each entry to be reviewed by judges knowledgeable in the relevant technology or application. They rated each entry on the following scale:

0-1: Useful product, yet commodity

2-3: Solid product with viable attributes that set it apart

3-4: Excellent product with technical features and performance that provide clear and substantial benefits

4-5: Superb product that sets new standard for performance and provides groundbreaking and new technical milestones.

Our panel included:

Saravan Asthi, Senior Software Engineer, Cisco

Robert Blum, director, strategic marketing and business development, Intel Corp.

Phillip Chan, Director, IP Solutions R&D, Huawei

Brandon Collings, CTO, Optical Communications, CCOP, Lumentum

Mike Frankel, Ciena Fellow, Ciena

Jim Hayes, president, The Fiber Optic Association

Daryl Inniss, director of new business development, OFS

Tom Issenhuth, Optical Network Architect, Microsoft

Peter Jones, Principal Engineer, Cisco

Bikash Koley, Distinguished Engineer & Director, Network Architecture, Engineering & Planning Google

Vladimir Kozlov, founder and CEO, LightCounting

Bob Lee, Technical Advisor Cable Television and industry veteran

Patrick McLaughlin, editor in chief, Cabling Installation & Maintenance

Lawrence O'Neill, Director, Mobile Backhaul Center of Excellence, Verizon Partner Solutions

Jim Theodoras, vice president of global business development, ADVA Optical Networking

Matt Traverso, Principal Engineer, Cisco

Ken Williams, Cable Industry Consultant and industry veteran

Dr. Tiejun J. (TJ) Xia, Distinguished Member of Technical Staff, Verizon

Liyan Zhang, Director of Optical Network Technology, Cogent

We congratulate this year's participants for being brave enough to submit their products for review. As you'll see, the results indicate that innovation continues to be found across the fiber-optic communications landscape.

