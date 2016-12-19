Fujitsu details AT&T Open ROADM field trial participation

Fujitsu has provided details of its participation (via its Fujitsu Network Communications North American operating arm) in the field trial AT&T recently conducted of Open ROADM technology.

AuthorStephen Hardy
Dec 19th, 2016

Fujitsu has provided details of its participation (via its Fujitsu Network Communications North American operating arm) in the field trial AT&T recently conducted of Open ROADM technology (see "AT&T field tests Open ROADM technology").

The company supplied its Virtuora multivendor software-defined networking (SDN) platform as well as elements of its 1FINITY open hardware platform. Those elements included the T300 transport blade as well as L100 and 110 ROADM blades; the latter two combine to provide full ROADM capabilities, according to Chris Cox, director of business development for the AT&T account at Fujitsu Network Communications.

Fujitsu unveiled the 1FINITY disaggregated optical transport portfolio in August 2015 (see "Fujitsu targets data center interconnect with first 1FINITY optical transport platform"). The product line offers a series of 1RU blade-type platforms that can be mixed and matched for a variety of applications. Cox says that the family was not designed specifically for the Open ROADM MSA, but with the knowledge that carriers were interested in such technology.

In the trial, the Open ROADM systems supported transmission of a 100-Gbps wavelength carrying live traffic within AT&T's production network in the Dallas metro area. The Virtuora SDN Network Controller, integrated into the AT&T ECOMP architecture via REST APIs, provisioned the wavelength. In addition to proving the Open ROADM technology works, the trial also demonstrated interoperability between Fujitsu's platforms and Open ROADM systems from Ciena.

Cox described the technology used in the trial as Version 1 of the Open ROADM MSA's output. Development of Version 2 is underway, with service provider input from Orange S.A., Rostelecom, and SK Telecom alongside AT&T.

For related articles, visit the SDN/NFV Topic Center.

For more information on high-speed transmission systems and suppliers, visit the Lightwave Buyer's Guide.

More in Network Automation
Cog Wheels 2125169 1920
Network Automation
AT&T, Colt implement MEF’s LSO Sonata APIs
Stephen Hardy
Jun 25th, 2019
I Stock 000013419387 Large
PON/Systems
Iskratel unveils software-defined PON offering via Radisys SD-PON framework
Stephen Hardy
Jun 10th, 2019
I Stock 000002288057 Small
Network Automation
Ogero tests fixed access network slicing with Nokia
Stephen Hardy
Jun 10th, 2019
Network 3524352 1920
Packet Transport
MEF makes final draft of SD-WAN service standard available
Stephen Hardy
May 28th, 2019
I Stock 000019523840 Small
Data Center Interconnectivity
First Colo deploys Smartoptics’ DCP-M open line system
Stephen Hardy
May 28th, 2019
Lw Ipi Inphi052319
Network Automation
IP Infusion qualifies Inphi COLORZ for OcNOS
Stephen Hardy
May 23rd, 2019
I Stock 000019573460 Medium
Packet Transport
Tata Communications leverages Cisco for SD-WAN services offering
Stephen Hardy
May 21st, 2019
8
Network Test
Blue Planet Proactive Network Operations helps avoid outages
Stephen Hardy
May 15th, 2019
Lw I Stock 000053088614 Large
Network Automation
Infinera to supply software tools to Verizon
Stephen Hardy
May 7th, 2019
Network 3524352 1920
Network Automation
Cologix Access Marketplace offers connections to AWS Direct Connect, Microsoft Azure ExpressRoute
Stephen Hardy
Apr 30th, 2019