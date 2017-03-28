CenturyLink deploys virtualized broadband network gateway based on CORD

CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE: CTL) says it has deployed a virtualized Broadband Network Gateway (vBNG) developed in-house based on the Central Office Re-architected as a Datacenter (CORD) design. The operator says it will use the platform to deliver broadband services to both residential and business customers as part of an effort to have full global virtualization coverage in its IP core network by the end of 2019.

Mar 28th, 2017

CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE: CTL) says it has deployed a virtualized Broadband Network Gateway (vBNG) developed in-house based on the Central Office Re-architected as a Datacenter (CORD) design. The operator says it will use the platform to deliver broadband services to both residential and business customers as part of an effort to have full global virtualization coverage in its IP core network by the end of 2019.

CORD, an initiative between the Open Networking Lab (ON.Lab) and The Linux Foundation, seeks to bring cloud- and data center-inspired virtualization to carrier access networks (see "ON.Lab, The Linux Foundation establish CORD as formal project"). The project includes work in bringing network functions virtualization and software-defined networking to residential, enterprise, and mobile access infrastructures (see "ONOS develops open CORD reference implementation").

"Our CORD deployment is a significant milestone on our path to achieve full network virtualization," said Aamir Hussain, CenturyLink's executive vice president and chief technology officer. "This is a key component in our strategy to bring virtual network services to our customers while driving virtualization into our last-mile network, allowing us to quickly and efficiently deliver new technologies that meet our customers' rapidly changing needs."

CenturyLink says its SDN access controller is an OpenDaylight-based controller stack that integrates its legacy operations support systems (OSS) and new orchestration platforms. In addition to virtualizing its network, CenturyLink also has developed and rolled out virtualized services, including a virtual firewall, data center interconnection, and software-defined wide area networking (SD-WAN) for enterprise customers.

For related articles, visit the SDN/NFV Topic Center.

For more information on FTTx technology and suppliers, visit the Lightwave Buyer's Guide.

More in Network Automation
Cog Wheels 2125169 1920
Network Automation
AT&T, Colt implement MEF’s LSO Sonata APIs
Stephen Hardy
Jun 25th, 2019
I Stock 000013419387 Large
PON/Systems
Iskratel unveils software-defined PON offering via Radisys SD-PON framework
Stephen Hardy
Jun 10th, 2019
I Stock 000002288057 Small
Network Automation
Ogero tests fixed access network slicing with Nokia
Stephen Hardy
Jun 10th, 2019
Network 3524352 1920
Packet Transport
MEF makes final draft of SD-WAN service standard available
Stephen Hardy
May 28th, 2019
I Stock 000019523840 Small
Data Center Interconnectivity
First Colo deploys Smartoptics’ DCP-M open line system
Stephen Hardy
May 28th, 2019
Lw Ipi Inphi052319
Network Automation
IP Infusion qualifies Inphi COLORZ for OcNOS
Stephen Hardy
May 23rd, 2019
I Stock 000019573460 Medium
Packet Transport
Tata Communications leverages Cisco for SD-WAN services offering
Stephen Hardy
May 21st, 2019
8
Network Test
Blue Planet Proactive Network Operations helps avoid outages
Stephen Hardy
May 15th, 2019
Lw I Stock 000053088614 Large
Network Automation
Infinera to supply software tools to Verizon
Stephen Hardy
May 7th, 2019
Network 3524352 1920
Network Automation
Cologix Access Marketplace offers connections to AWS Direct Connect, Microsoft Azure ExpressRoute
Stephen Hardy
Apr 30th, 2019