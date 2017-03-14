Vodafone selects Nuage Networks for SDN/NFV SD-WAN

Vodafone has selected Nuage Networks, the software-defined networking (SDN) technology unit of Nokia, to support the service provider's SDN data center efforts, part Vodafone's Ocean initiative to virtualize its network. Nuage will supply its Networks Virtualized Service Platform (VSP).

Mar 14th, 2017

Vodafone has selected Nuage Networks, the software-defined networking (SDN) technology unit of Nokia, to support the service provider's SDN data center efforts, part Vodafone's Ocean initiative to virtualize its network. Nuage will supply its Networks Virtualized Service Platform (VSP). Nokia says that Vodafone has launched a VPN+ live pilot project to demonstrate the benefits of software-defined WAN (SD-WAN) in supporting NFV and Internet of Things (IoT) applications.

The Nuage VSP virtualization, SDN, and automation platform is designed to create a single framework to provide policy-based automation across both the data center and WAN. The VSP supplies end-to-end policy-based automation across data center, WAN sites, and public cloud providers to enable synergy across network offerings such as MPLS VPN and hybrid WAN services, Nokia says.

"We look forward to working closely with Nokia on the successful roll-out of our Vodafone Ocean implementation and our new SD-WAN with our enterprise customers," said David Amzallag, head of network virtualization at Vodafone Group. "An open, multi-vendor SDN infrastructure is key for delivering better, faster, and smarter services to our customers.''

Vodafone is among several telco customers for Nuage, a list that includes CenturyLink (see "CenturyLink to deploy Nuage Networks SDN technology in Programmable Service Backbone").

