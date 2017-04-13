ADVA FSP 150 ProVMe (P2.4) aids NFV migration via pluggable server

Apr 13th, 2017

ADVA Optical Networking has introduced the FSP 150 ProVMe (P2.4) network edge device. The device, part of the company's ADVA One Network Edge product family, eases roll out of network functions virtualization (NFV) capabilities via the accommodation of a hot-swappable, pluggable server. It thus offers a multi-technology vehicle toward multi-layer business service demarcation and virtual network function (VNF) hosting, ADVA asserts. The modular server also works with the ADVA Ensemble portfolio to support distributed NFV via embedded cloud functionality.

The FSP 150 ProVMe (P2.4) combines virtual and physical network functions for low-latency forwarding and enhanced performance. Hardware-assisted support functions, such as tunneling technologies and service assurance, free compute resources for service delivery. The service assurance capabilities include VNF monitoring functions implemented in hardware. ADVA says EANTC tests recently confirmed the performance of these features.

"By adding a pluggable server directly into our demarcation device, CSPs can choose exactly when they want to roll out VNFs to their customers," said Stephan Rettenberger, senior vice president, marketing and investor relations, at ADVA Optical Networking. "Every aspect of this technology has been engineered to align capital costs with actual revenue. That's why our pluggable server is easily upgradable. It means your network can grow at the same pace as your business and customers' demands."

