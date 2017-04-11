Calix offers AXOS OFx Connector for commercialization of CORD and ONOS

Calix, Inc. (NYSE: CALX) has unveiled AXOS OFx (OpenFlow) Connector for the ON.Lab Virtual Optical Line Terminal-Hardware Abstraction (vOLT-HA) open source project. AXOS OFx enables OpenFlow ONOS SDN controllers to communicate via the NETCONF/YANG interfaces of the Calix AXOS software-defined access platform, thus enabling use of the AXOS platform (and the Calix PON systems under its control) in ON.Lab ONOS and Central Office Re-architected as a Datacenter (CORD) networks.

Calix asserts that AXOS OFx enables for the first time plug-and-play implementation of CORD via commercial optical line terminals (OLTs).

CORD, a joint ON.Lab and Linux Foundation initiative, aims to bring cloud- and data center-like virtualization to carrier access networks (see "ON.Lab, The Linux Foundation establish CORD as formal project"). CenturyLink recently announced it has developed and will deploy a broadband gateway based on CORD principals (see "CenturyLink deploys virtualized broadband network gateway based on CORD"). Calix sees the AXOS OFx and the vOLT-HA software serving as integration layers between operators' OSS and SDN controllers as well as speed deployment of OLTS such as the Calix AXOS E9-2 Intelligent Edge System into CORD environments.

"AXOS OFx Connector is the first in a series of SDN and OSS ecosystem connectors leveraging AXOS native support for both NETCONF/YANG and OpenFlow," explained Shane Eleniak, Calix vice president of product line leadership. "Connecting AXOS NETCONF/YANG management interfaces into the ONOS flow-based SDN controller extends ONOS utility to both management and control functions. With this introduction service providers now have the ultimate flexibility to rapidly integrate AXOS into SDN orchestration and control architectures – a capability unique to Calix customers deploying AXOS systems."

