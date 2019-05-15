Telco Systems, Silver Peak partner for SD-WAN vCPE

Telco Systems and Silver Peak say they have collaborated on the creation of an open virtual customer premises equipment (vCPE) platform to support managed software-defined WAN (SD-WAN) services. The joint offering integrates Silver Peak's Unity EdgeConnect virtual SD-WAN product with Telco Systems' Verge platform, part of the company'sNFVTime suite.

Silver Peak's EdgeConnect is a scalable, multi-tenant SD-WAN offering designed to provide secure and reliable virtual overlays to connect users to applications via any combination of MPLS, broadband, and LTE transport services. Verge is an open, plug-and-play vCPE based on x86 hardware platforms. The combined product supports zero touch provisioning and deployment, orchestration, and portal integration. It also can support third-party functions such as virtual firewalls and virtual SLA probes drawn from the two companies' virtual network function (VNF) partner roster.

The partners say the joint offering enables service providers to bring new tiered, high-performance, virtualized services to market quickly. Support of any VNF service in parallel to or as part of a service chain with SD-WAN services eliminates the need to deploy standalone appliances on the customer's premise for each offered service, Silver Peak and Telco Systems add.

