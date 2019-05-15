Champion ONE offers open network switches

Champion ONE, known primarily for its supply of optical transceivers (see, for example,"Champion ONE offers range of 100-Gbps QSFP28 optical transceivers"), has launched a line of open network Ethernet switches. The switches offer high performance and software-defined networking/network functions virtualization (SDN/NFV) functionality at what the company asserts is "significant cost savings over many legacy brands."

The company says it has engineered the switches to support full disaggregation of hardware from software using open standards. This design enables users to select the right software for their applications. Champion ONE adds it has partnered with a variety of software vendors – including IP Infusion, Pica8, Cumulus Networks, and others – to provide a wide choice of operating systems to meet the needs of service provider and data center networks, including various copper and fiber network topologies.

On the hardware end, the switch family includes models that support up to 54 ports, offering full Layer 2/Layer 3 line-rate switching at rates of 1, 10, and 40 Gbps. Champion ONE says it plans to add 100-Gbps switches to the line by the middle of this year. The switches leverage Broadcom chipsets to support large routing tables, fast forwarding rates, and large switching capacities.

"The switching and routing environment has changed dramatically over the last few years and our customers continue to seek new ways to maximize the efficiency and capability of their infrastructure and reduce their capital expenditures and position themselves for next generation architectures," said Champion ONE CEO John Jutila. "Our new line of switches supports both goals. Pairing open network hardware with interoperable software choices reduce capital costs, and their capability to interact with a SDN/NFV environment anticipates future needs."

