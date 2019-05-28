Windstream Wholesale offers SDN orchestrated wavelength services via SDNow

Windstream (NASDAQ:WIN) has launched a version of its wavelength services that leverage software-defined networking (SDN) properties. Windstream Wholesale's SDNow Waves targets data center cloud applications with multi-vendor service orchestration and automated provisioning across Windstream's long-haul core fiber-optic network.

May 23rd, 2017

Windstream (NASDAQ:WIN) has launched a version of its wavelength services that leverage software-defined networking (SDN) properties. Windstream Wholesale's SDNow Waves targets data center cloud applications with multi-vendor service orchestration and automated provisioning across Windstream's long-haul core fiber-optic network.

Customer initially can access the services five third-party carrier neutral data centers in Chicago, Dallas, Ashburn, Miami, and Atlanta. Windstream Wholesale plans to make the service available from an additional 50 sites this summer. SDNow Waves in the first of a series of such services Windstream Wholesale has up its sleeves for this year that will integrate other third-party SDN controllers and enable intent-based service orchestration across multiple layers of the Windstream network. Such capabilities streamline service provisioning and reduce operational complexity, the service provider says.

Windstream first announced automated provisioning capabilities via Ciena's Blue Planet platform last October (see "Windstream automates wavelength service provisioning"). The service provider also is using members of Infinera's DTN-X family in its network (see "Infinera upgrades DTN-X portfolio, debuts meshponders").

"We are investing in strategic technologies that enable us to deliver flexible, on-demand services across our multi-vendor network," said Mike Shippey, president of Windstream Wholesale. "Providing SDNow services to our customers via multi-vendor service orchestration and automated provisioning truly differentiates Windstream in the marketplace. Consumers of SDN-provisioned services will see improvement in their customer experience through the removal of human touch-points in the service fulfillment process, and improved accuracy through automated standard configurations."

For related articles, visit the SDN/NFV Topic Center.

For more information on high-speed transmission systems and suppliers, visit the Lightwave Buyer's Guide.

More in Network Automation
Lw I Stock 000053088614 Large
Network Automation
Infinera to supply software tools to Verizon
May 7th, 2019
Network 3524352 1920
Network Automation
Cologix Access Marketplace offers connections to AWS Direct Connect, Microsoft Azure ExpressRoute
Stephen Hardy
Apr 30th, 2019
Optical Fiber 2077976 1920
Network Automation
FiberLight opts for Blue Planet for fiber network automation
Stephen Hardy
Apr 29th, 2019
Lw Acacia Cfp2
Transmission
Tencent pairs Acacia Communications’ CFP2-DCO with OPC-4 open line system
Stephen Hardy
Apr 23rd, 2019
I Stock 000027202646 Medium
Packet Transport
DriveNets 400G Network Cloud software, white-box disaggregated router in Tier 1 service provider tests
Stephen Hardy
Apr 18th, 2019
Content Dam Lw Online Articles 2019 04 Lwatt040819
5G Mobile
AT&T shows off Ufi Space white box cell site gateway router based on OCP specifications
Stephen Hardy
Apr 8th, 2019
Lw I Stock 000012168411 Medium
Network Automation
ONF, TIP to collaborate on open optical transport
Stephen Hardy
Apr 1st, 2019
Lw I Stock 000021777803 Small
PON/Systems
Broadband Forum to tackle Broadband Network Gateway Disaggregation
Stephen Hardy
Mar 28th, 2019
I Stock 000019573460 Medium
Network Automation
Ekinops, VMware’s VeloCloud, partner on virtualization platform
Stephen Hardy
Mar 20th, 2019
Content Dam Lw Online Articles 2019 03 Lwcbts031419
PON/Systems
CBTS offers Carrier Open Infrastructure whitebox XGS-PON reference design
Stephen Hardy
Mar 14th, 2019