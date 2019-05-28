Windstream Wholesale offers SDN orchestrated wavelength services via SDNow

Windstream (NASDAQ:WIN) has launched a version of its wavelength services that leverage software-defined networking (SDN) properties. Windstream Wholesale's SDNow Waves targets data center cloud applications with multi-vendor service orchestration and automated provisioning across Windstream's long-haul core fiber-optic network.

Customer initially can access the services five third-party carrier neutral data centers in Chicago, Dallas, Ashburn, Miami, and Atlanta. Windstream Wholesale plans to make the service available from an additional 50 sites this summer. SDNow Waves in the first of a series of such services Windstream Wholesale has up its sleeves for this year that will integrate other third-party SDN controllers and enable intent-based service orchestration across multiple layers of the Windstream network. Such capabilities streamline service provisioning and reduce operational complexity, the service provider says.

Windstream first announced automated provisioning capabilities via Ciena's Blue Planet platform last October (see "Windstream automates wavelength service provisioning"). The service provider also is using members of Infinera's DTN-X family in its network (see "Infinera upgrades DTN-X portfolio, debuts meshponders").

"We are investing in strategic technologies that enable us to deliver flexible, on-demand services across our multi-vendor network," said Mike Shippey, president of Windstream Wholesale. "Providing SDNow services to our customers via multi-vendor service orchestration and automated provisioning truly differentiates Windstream in the marketplace. Consumers of SDN-provisioned services will see improvement in their customer experience through the removal of human touch-points in the service fulfillment process, and improved accuracy through automated standard configurations."

