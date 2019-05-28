Masergy adds second SD-WAN option with SD-WAN Go

Hybrid network service provider Masergy has introduced its second software-defined WAN (SD-WAN) service offering. SD-WAN Go offers rapid deployment via existing or new connections (private, dedicated, broadband, or 4G) to securely tunnel and route data across the public internet and over Masergy's Software-Defined Platform infrastructure. It offers an alternative to companies that don't yet require the more feature-rich SD-WAN Pro service (see "Masergy offers managed SD-WAN service").

Features of SD-WAN Go include

Zero-touch provisioning

WAN optimization

Centralized policy and configuration management

Access agnostic capabilties

Secure local Internet offload

PoP-to-cloud service-level agreements

"Adopting SD-WAN Go is like moving from a paper map to Google Maps. We give users real-time visibility into their WANs," said Masergy CEO Chris MacFarland. "SD-WAN Go lets businesses rapidly and securely add locations and introduce network intelligence to meet their application performance needs."

