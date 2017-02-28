Telstra leverages Cisco network services orchestrator for Network of the Future initiative

Australian incumbent Telstra has deployed Cisco's (NASDAQ: CSCO) network service orchestrator (NSO) to help it achieve its Network of the Future goals, according to the technology supplier. The company says that Telstra has already seen a significant reduction in provisioning times since it deployed the NSO technology 12 months ago.

Feb 28th, 2017

The Network of the Future initiative sees Telstra use software-defined networking and network functions virtualization (SDN/NFV) to automate its Ethernet and IP platforms and ready its network for the demands of 5G, Internet of Things, and next-generation enterprise service requirements.

"NSO's model-driven approach to network automation and service orchestration is enabling Telstra to improve network service outcomes for our customers. Our deployment of NSO is providing our customers with new levels of quality services faster," explained David Robertson, Telstra's director for network transport and routing engineering.

In addition to the more rapid provisioning, network automation via the NSO capabilities also has reduced the number of failed service activations and network issues, Cisco says.

In addition to the use of NSO technology, the Network of the Future work has involved upgrades of Telstra's fiber-optic network infrastructure (see "Telstra taps Ericsson/Ciena team for end-to-end fiber-optic network upgrade").

