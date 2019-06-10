Open Source ECOMP, OPEN-O merge to form ONAP Project

The Linux Foundation has announced the merger of open source ECOMP and Open Orchestrator Project (OPEN-O) to create the new Open Network Automation Platform (ONAP) Project. The new initiative will attempt to combine the work of the two groups to create a platform through which end users can automate, design, orchestrate, and manage services and virtual functions.

The AT&T-led ECOMP (for Enhanced Control, Orchestration, Management and Policy) software effort has created a platform for the deployment and management of software-defined networking and network functions virtualization (SDN/NFV) principles in the WAN (see this AT&T blog). Other operators, such as Orange and Bell Canada, had committed to taking ECOMP for a test drive.

OPEN-O, meanwhile, sought a similar goal via creation of a unified orchestration platform for SDN/NFV. The project kicked off at Mobile World Congress in early 2016 to create what the project's website describes as a model-driven service framework that would use standard modeling languages such as TOSCA and YANG. It also sought to use a modular approach to integrate with management and orchestration (MANO) building blocks (such as VIMs and VNFMs), along with connectivity services management, including SDN controllers, element management systems, and network management systems.

By putting the two groups together, the Linux Foundation anticipates the creation of a comprehensive framework for real-time, policy-driven software automation of virtual network functions in a more timely manner than either group could achieve on its own.

"By combining two of the largest open source networking initiatives, the community is able to take advantage of the best architectural components of both projects," said Jim Zemlin, executive director of The Linux Foundation. "We're excited to see the industry coalesce around ONAP with this unprecedented merger. Such a broad effort and investment will expedite our vision to deliver an open platform for network automation."

Several of each group's proponents have promised their support. "Founding Platinum members" include Amdocs, AT&T, Bell Canada, China Mobile, China Telecom, Cisco, Ericsson, GigaSpaces, Huawei, IBM, Intel, Nokia, Orange, Tech Mahindra, VMware, and ZTE. "Silver members" include ARM, BOCO Inter-Telecom, Canonical, China Unicom, Cloudbase Solutions, Metaswitch, and Raisecom.

