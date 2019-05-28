ADVA Optical Networking offers FSP Network Hypervisor for optical network virtualization

ADVA Optical Networking has unveiled its FSP Network Hypervisor, which the company says will help add virtualization to fiber-optic networks. The systems house says the software platform will help service providers automate service discovery and service activation (particularly when paired with the company's FSP 3000 data center interconnect and packet-optical transport system).

Feb 14th, 2017

The FSP Network Hypervisor offers an abstracted view of the physical network infrastructure for use within software-defined networking (SDN) environments, where it can act as a domain controller for the optical layer. The software can assist service providers with topology discovery and abstraction, connectivity management, path computation, and notifications, ADVA says. Such functionality can support the creation of self-provisioned services, automated resiliency, and optimized resource utilization. It also helps evolve legacy networks to a more cloud-friendly infrastructure.

"What stands our FSP Network Hypervisor out from the crowd is its robust performance and widespread use," commented Stephan Rettenberger, senior vice president, marketing and investor relations, at ADVA. "Since 2014, it's been widely demoed and used in numerous proofs of concept. As such, it's already been thoroughly tested with all major SDN controllers, including those from Juniper Networks, NEC/Netcracker, ONOS, and OpenDaylight."

Most recently, it was part of the recently concluded OIF/ONF Transport API (T-API) Interoperability Demonstration (see "OIF details release plans for SDN Transport API demo results").

