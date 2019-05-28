RAD touts vCPE operating system, ETX-2v white box CPE

RAD says it will use Mobile World Congress 2017, February 27 to March 2 in Barcelona, to expand its virtual CPE (vCPE) offerings. The company will introduce vCPE-OS software as well as a new vCPE platform, the ETX-2v white box.

The vCPE-OS is designed to run on any white-box server. Part of the company's Service Assured Access portfolio, the software also will come pre-loaded in RAD's vCPE.

RAD says that the vCPE-OS supports "important networking capabilities" and can host virtual network functions (VNFs) from any vendor. It is designed to be interoperable with all open source management platforms and easily integrate with standards-based software-defined networking (SDN) controllers, orchestrators, and operations/business support systems (OSS/BSS).

The vCPE-OS converges major OS components of NFV infrastructure (including a KVM hypervisor, Open vSwitch, OpenStack, and other elements) with a software-enabled networking platform and integrated drivers for LTE and Wi-Fi, RAD concludes.

The ETX-2v, meanwhile, joins RAD's ETX-2i Whitebox+, a universal CPE with a pluggable x86 server module and hardware acceleration options.

RAD will have both products on display at Stand 5E81, Space 22, in Barcelona.

For related articles, visit the SDN/NFV Topic Center.

For more information on high-speed transmission systems and suppliers, visit the Lightwave Buyer's Guide.