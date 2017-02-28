Huawei offers 100 Gigabit Ethernet NFVI platform

Huawei has used Mobile World Congress 2017 this week to launch 100 Gigabit Ethernet (100GbE) network functions virtualization infrastructure (NFVI) capabilities. The 100GbE offering leverages Huawei's FusionServer E9000 converged architecture blade server with 100GbE Ethernet switch modules, FPGA acceleration cards, NVMe SSDs, and the company's FusionSphere virtualization platform.

The company sees 100GbE as necessary to support increasing east-west traffic within data centers. The new offering sees the FusionServer E9000 supporting 100 Gbps per port to accommodate an external bandwidth of up to 4 Tbps with port forwarding latency of less than 600 ns for the entire chassis. The blade server can be managed by an SDN controller.

For network protocol offloading, encryption/decryption, and storage acceleration, the 100GbE NFVI portfolio includes FPGA acceleration cards and NVMe SSDs to reduce the CPU's workload.

"The Huawei NFVI 100GbE solution is based on an all-cloud, open architecture," said Wang Feng, director of Huawei's Data Center Global Marketing Dept. "It enables low-latency network interconnect at speeds of several hundred gigabits per second. The solution supports resource sharing across different geographic locations and cross-data center hitless service failover. The solution is also fast and easy to use with one-click service deployment and automated management of IT device resources. Huawei will continue to draw on our innovation strengths to provide superior, reliable NFVI solutions to our carrier customers, keeping them on the cutting edge of NFV commercialization."

