SWDM MSA publishes two shortwave WDM standards

The Shortwave Wavelength Division Multiplexed Multi-Source Agreement (SWDM MSA) group has announced its formation to create specifications for SWDM technology that will enable multi-wavelength transmission over duplex multimode fiber (MMF). To show it means business, the group also announced its first two specification standards.

The two standards cover transmission of 40-Gbps and 100-Gbps Ethernet signals -- "40 GE SWDM4" and "100 GE SWDM4," respectively. The SWDM specifications support transmission over duplex OM3, OM4, and OM5 MMF types. Maximum reaches range from 75 to 440 m, depending on data rate and fiber type. The group also has set its sights on 200, 400, and 800 Gbps Ethernet support in the future.

Founding members of the SWDM MSA include CommScope, Finisar, Lumentum, Hisense, OFS, and Prysmian. The SWDM MSA is affiliated with the SWDM Alliance (see "SWDM Alliance targets data center wideband multimode fiber use"). The SWDM Alliance also includes Anritsu, Corning, Dell EMC, H3C, Huawei, Juniper Networks, Panduit, Suruga Seiki, and YOFC.

The companies see SWDM technology as enabling more efficient use of MMF cabling as well as an upgrade path from 10 Gbps to the speeds discussed here over existing plant. Finisar and Lumentum have announced SWDM4 transceivers. Cabling vendors such as CommScope and OFS have announced a new class of MMF, wideband MMF (also known as OM5), that could take further advantage of SWDM technology to extend reaches to distances greater than the OM3 and OM4 fibers currently in use.

