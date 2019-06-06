SB Scandinavia offers EasySplicer fusion splicer

SB Scandinavia of Sweden has revealed plans to offer its SBFS1 EasySplicer fusion splicer in the United States. The fusion splicer, which accommodates both single-mode fiber and multimode fiber, offers a v-groove design and a performance that matches more expensive alternatives, according to the company.

The portable EasySplicer is designed to be easy to use, with only three buttons necessary to operate the machine. It will perform loss estimates before splicing and warn of obstacles to successful splices, such as dirty fiber, and will perform pull tests after splicing to ensure a successful mating. It provides splices with 0.03 dB loss for single-mode fiber and 0.01 dB for multimode fiber. Cycle time includes 7 s for splice and 50 s for the oven cycle. The oven is built in.

The fusion splicer measures 230x98x53 mm and weighs 800 g (1.76 lbs). Its battery will support 40 splice operations. The EasySplicer offers both automatic and manual calibration. The system comes with two pairs of fiber holders, 250 um and 900 um, as well as cleaver and stripper. Its color LCD is 320x240 pixels; the camera supplies magnification of 140x. The EasySplicer is rated for both indoor and outdoor operation.

