SB Scandinavia offers EasySplicer fusion splicer

SB Scandinavia of Sweden has revealed plans to offer its SBFS1 EasySplicer fusion splicer in the United States. The fusion splicer, which accommodates both single-mode fiber and multimode fiber, offers a v-groove design and a performance that matches more expensive alternatives, according to the company.

AuthorStephen Hardy
May 22nd, 2017
Content Dam Lw Online Articles 2017 05 Lwsbscandinavia052217

SB Scandinavia of Sweden has revealed plans to offer its SBFS1 EasySplicer fusion splicer in the United States. The fusion splicer, which accommodates both single-mode fiber and multimode fiber, offers a v-groove design and a performance that matches more expensive alternatives, according to the company.

The portable EasySplicer is designed to be easy to use, with only three buttons necessary to operate the machine. It will perform loss estimates before splicing and warn of obstacles to successful splices, such as dirty fiber, and will perform pull tests after splicing to ensure a successful mating. It provides splices with 0.03 dB loss for single-mode fiber and 0.01 dB for multimode fiber. Cycle time includes 7 s for splice and 50 s for the oven cycle. The oven is built in.

The fusion splicer measures 230x98x53 mm and weighs 800 g (1.76 lbs). Its battery will support 40 splice operations. The EasySplicer offers both automatic and manual calibration. The system comes with two pairs of fiber holders, 250 um and 900 um, as well as cleaver and stripper. Its color LCD is 320x240 pixels; the camera supplies magnification of 140x. The EasySplicer is rated for both indoor and outdoor operation.

For related articles, visit the Network Design Topic Center.

For more information on splicers and suppliers, visit the Lightwave Buyer's Guide.

More in Network Design
Network 3524352 1920
Packet Transport
MEF makes final draft of SD-WAN service standard available
May 28th, 2019
I Stock 000002288057 Small
Data Center
Eurofiber adds DWDM PoP to maincubes AMS01 Data Center
Stephen Hardy
May 28th, 2019
I Stock 000036128984 Large
Data Center Interconnectivity
FORETHOUGHT.net deploys Ekinops FlexRate for data center interconnect
Stephen Hardy
May 28th, 2019
I Stock 000019523840 Small
Data Center Interconnectivity
First Colo deploys Smartoptics’ DCP-M open line system
Stephen Hardy
May 28th, 2019
I Stock 000017014380 Small
Market Research
IHS Markit swaps TMT group for Informa’s agribusiness unit
Stephen Hardy
May 24th, 2019
I Stock 000019573460 Medium
Packet Transport
Tata Communications leverages Cisco for SD-WAN services offering
Stephen Hardy
May 21st, 2019
Money 1090815 1280
Mergers & Acquisitions
FirstLight buys Maine Fiber Company
Stephen Hardy
May 21st, 2019
I Stock 000002328995 Medium
Data Center
Wave Business reaches H5 Data Centers’ Seattle facility
Stephen Hardy
May 21st, 2019
Lw I Stock 000026305769 Small
High-Speed Networks
United Fiber & Data runs dark fiber network from New York City to Ashburn
Stephen Hardy
May 20th, 2019
Shield 2854067 1920
Business
Huawei faces U.S. technology access ban
Stephen Hardy
May 17th, 2019