Panduit offers OptiCam 2.0 Termination Tool for simplified fiber-optic network installation

Panduit has introduced the OptiCam 2.0 Termination Tool, designed to speed fiber-optic network installation by providing installation technicians with an immediate calculated insertion loss as well as instructions on fiber termination. The tool works with Panduit LC, SC, and ST OptiCam fiber-optic connectors.

May 16th, 2017
Content Dam Lw Online Articles 2017 05 Lwpanduit051617

The OptiCam 2.0 features a display through which it provides users with instructions on how to complete a three-step termination process. This process does not require a series of buttons, knobs, and levers, Panduit says. The tool provides an immediate insertion loss value, along with a pass/fail readout, as part of this process. The rapid feedback informs installers that they have successfully terminated the fiber and speeds installation time. Meanwhile, a companion app mirrors the display screen and collects data for project and business management use.

If the termination process doesn't go as planned, the termination can be reversed and retried, Panduit points out. The same connector may be used in such instances. Other features include an ergonomic design that easily converts between left- and right-handed operation, color-coded cradles and patch cords to ease setup, and a pivoting cradle arm to make it easier to load connectors.

