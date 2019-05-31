Windstream adds five routes to its nationwide 100-Gbps fiber-optic network

Windstream (NASDAQ: WIN) says it has added five new routes to its 100-Gbps nationwide fiber-optic network. The new routes, gained as part of Windstream's recent acquisition of EarthLink (see "Windstream to acquire EarthLink for $1.1 billion"), are part of the carrier's strategy to provide cloud connectivity between major interconnection points in Tier 1 cities, as well as Tier 2 and Tier 3 markets across the United States.

The new routes include:

Dallas to Atlanta,a low-latency, direct route with add/drop capability in Birmingham, AL, Jackson, MS, and Shreveport, LA. Miami to Atlanta, which runs along the Gulf Coast via Tampa, and complements Windstream's existing route along the Atlantic Coast via Jacksonville. The route should provide customers terminating in the U.S. via the Miami NAP international landing station with diverse routing options. Raleigh to Savannah, otherwise known as the "Beach Route." Houston to Gulfport, as known as the "Gulf Coast Route," offers add/drop capability in Lake Charles, Lafayette, Baton Rouge, and New Orleans, LA. Memphis to Charlotte uses optical fiber composite overhead ground wire, which Windstream says offers unique routing over a highly reliable infrastructure.

Windstream Wholesale will offer its complete portfolio of solutions across the new routes, including optical wavelengths, MEF 2.0 Certified Carrier Ethernet, MPLS, and dedicated internet access.

"Connecting several markets in the deep South, as well as along the Gulf Coast and the East Coast, these routes offer Windstream Wholesale customers even greater network efficiency and performance, along with access to our entire scalable, secure fiber solutions suite," said Buddy Bayer, senior vice president of transport engineering for Windstream. "Additionally, our unique Miami to Atlanta route offers our international customers diverse, low-latency 100G connectivity to Tier 1, 2, and 3 markets across the country. This premier entry point unlocks the key to market expansion for many international carriers, especially those in Latin America."

