Nokia, Ooredoo Algeria trial 1-Tbps optical transmission

Nokia and Ooredoo Algeria, the Algerian subsidiary of the Ooredoo Telecommunications Group, have collaborated on a high-speed optical transport field trial that demonstrated 1.2-Tbps optical transmission. Nokia says the demonstration was the first such terabit transmission exercise conducted in Africa.

Dec 22nd, 2016

The demonstration leveraged the coherent transmission capabilities of Nokia's 1830 PSS Portfolio, including the 1830 PSS 500G Dense Wavelength Division Multiplexing (DWDM) Muxponder. The muxponder supports five 100-Gbps transmission per line card.

The 1830 PSS platforms transmitted the 1.2 Tbps between Algiers and Ain Defla, a distance of more than 200 km. "Commercial deployment of the technology in the near future will allow Ooredoo Algeria to offer high-capacity-based solutions to its subscribers," Nokia stated in a press release. The upcoming deployment of the new technology will be among the first the company has completed.

"Ooredoo continues to be a major player in the mobile industry representing the cutting edge of innovation, conducting a winning partnership with Nokia in order to achieve groundbreaking transmission in Algeria and in Africa," commented Hendrik Kasteel, Ooredoo Algeria's CEO. "It is critical for Ooredoo to increase the capacity, reach, and flexibility of optical transmissions to offer high-capacity solutions and a superior customer experience.

"Nokia is our long-term partner and we are confident that their proven optical network technology will help us maintain our leadership position in offering the latest and best-in-class technology solutions to our customers," Kasteel concluded.

