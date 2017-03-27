Reliance Jio Infocomm taps Nokia, Ciena for optical transport systems for 4G network support

Reliance Jio Infocomm Ltd. has selected Nokia and Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) to supply optical transport systems for the mobile operator's pan-India 4G LTE network. Nokia will supply optical core and metro systems, while Ciena will supply core network platforms. The resultant fiber-optic network will span 90,000 km across India and support wavelength transmissions of at least 100 Gbps.

Nokia has supplied its 1830 Photonic Service Switch, including 100G DWDM capabilities enhanced with Generalized Multi-Protocol Label Switching (GMPLS) intelligence to support capacity management and restoration as well as wavelength routing capabilities.

"In only 170 days, Jio has signed on 100 million new users. With growth rates of this magnitude we had to ensure we deployed the highest capacity, most resilient transport network to build out the 4G network. Nokia's next-generation DWDM portfolio provides the ability to scale easily as Jio continues to expand the network to reach the underserved areas of India with digital services in key areas such as communication, education, healthcare, payments and multi-media entertainment," said Jyotindra Thacker, president at Reliance Jio, via a Nokia press release.

Ciena, meanwhile, has supplied its 6500 and 5430 Packet-Optical Platforms to the project. The platforms will support transmission rates up to 200 Gbps on the core network, which connects all of India's major cities and is already carrying more than 85% of the total data traffic carried through Indian telecom networks, Ciena says. The infrastructure's scale makes it one of the world's largest multi-terabit networks, according to Ciena.

"With Ciena we are not only able to provide robust scalability to offer new levels of data consumption, which is already 8 to 10 times above market levels, but also a supreme level of confidence in our network's reliability and level of service that stands out in our marketplace. Ciena's coherent technological offerings and proven control plane technology [are] helping to make us the fastest growing 4G network in the world," said Thacker via a Ciena press release.

