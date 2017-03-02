NeoPhotonics sampling twin 8x16 multicast switch modules

NeoPhotonics Corp. (NYSE: NPTN) says it has begun sampling twin 8x16 multicast switch (MCS) modules with an integrated amplifier array. The company anticipates demand for the MCS in colorless/directionless/contentionless (CDC) ROADM networks.

Mar 2nd, 2017

The 8x16 MCS can drop channels from any of eight directions through any of 16 ports without contention, even if identical wavelengths from different directions are dropped at the same time, the company says. The MCS features a "twin" circuit to perform the equivalent add functions. The MCS also is available with an optional 17th port for network monitoring and control requirements. The new MCS represents a capacity upgrade from NeoPhotonics' 4x4 and 4x16 MCS modules, which are in volume production.

"The 8x16 MCS module represents a significant step in providing CDC switching capability for core metro and long-haul networks for carriers worldwide," asserted Tim Jenks, chairman and CEO of NeoPhotonics. "These products depend on our advanced hybrid photonic integration capabilities and combine arrays of splitters, switches, taps, monitors, and amplifiers integrated together to offer superior performance, reliability, and stability, and are scalable to large dimensionalities."

NeoPhotonics notes that, starting with Verizon's initial deployments in 2015, CDC capabilities have become increasingly popular. The company reports CDC installations in Europe and China as a sign of expanding use of CDC ROADM capabilities in long-haul, metro, and metro access networks.

