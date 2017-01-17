XKL launches DQT10 transponder to support 96 channels of 10G

Optical network systems company XKL LLC has unveiled the DQT10 transponder. The platform will accommodate as many as 96 channels of 10 Gbps each, including alien wavelengths. The DQT10 also features an integrated digital ROADM that offers add/drop capabilities with soft-select configuration.

An extension of the company's DQM10 family, the DQT10 is field upgradable from 120 Gbps to 240 and 360 Gbps in 1RU, in addition to 960 Gbps with the full 96-channel capacity enabled in 4RU. The system can be integrated with 100 Gigabit Ethernet systems, such as XKL's DQT100, to further increase network capacity.

The system features integrated bit error rate (BER) testing to help ensure successful system commissioning or mitigate link problems once the system is up and running.

The ROADM capabilities, thanks to XKL's FlexArc technology, support not only add/drop but point-to-point, ring, and mesh topologies as well. The soft select configuration feature enables creation of circuits between any pair of clients by soft-selecting the pathway. The system offers multi-degree support of three degrees per location, without involving Layer 2/3 platforms.

Despite the attention being paid to 100-Gbps applications, demand for 10-Gbps wavelengths support should remain strong, according to Heidi Adams, senior research director at IHS Markit. "The 10G market for WDM equipment continues to be robust with 10G port shipments forecast to grow through 2017," Adams explained via an XKL press release. "With the addition of the DQT10 transponder to its portfolio, XKL recognizes the continuing importance of delivering reliable, modular, and flexible 10G solutions into this market, while also evolving to meet customer demand for improved scale and efficiency."

