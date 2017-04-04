Syndeo Network upgrades regional WDM backbone with MRV’s OptiDriver

MRV Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ: MRVC) says it has supplied its OptiDriver metro optical transport system to Syndeo Network, which provides fiber-optic broadband services in northern Illinois. Syndeo has used the optical systems to upgrade its regional WDM fiber-optic backbone.

Syndeo provides telecommunications services to 21 counties in northern Illinois. Its operations include the provision of business and IT services to small, mid, and large enterprises, This service lineup includes direct Internet access and managed Ethernet, hosted voice, managed IT services, dark fiber, and backup and disaster recovery for business continuity. It also owns a fiber installation subsidiary, DeKalb Fiber Optics, that serves education, enterprise, and government institutions. The company says its fiber-optic network upgrade overcomes several previous challenges its widespread service mix had faced.

"Syndeo Network's legacy hardware suffered from significant space and power requirements, and high operational expenses. Consequently, it reached capacity limit, making it impossible to support future 100G network expansion," said Amit Patel, CEO of Syndeo Network. "We needed a cost-effective solution that provided us with the bandwidth needed to satisfy our immediate needs and enhance our options for future expansion. MRV's OptiDriver Metro Optical Transport solution allows us to increase capacity of our WDM backbone with prompt time-to-market and reduced operational costs."

In addition to the OptiDriver, MRV also has supplied Syndeo with its Pro-Vision life cycle service orchestration (LSO) software platform, which the systems house says will simplify Syndeo Network's end-to-end optical service provisioning and management.

