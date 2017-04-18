BTC Broadband chooses MRV OptiDriver for backbone fiber-optic network

BTC Broadband (formerly Bixby Telephone Co.) has chosen to deploy the OptiDriver optical transport system from MRV Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ: MRVC) as part of a backbone fiber-optic network build in its home state of Oklahoma. The network will help BTC meet growing bandwidth demands from residential and business customers across the state, including in Tulsa.

Apr 18th, 2017

The service provider has launched service points in every business district along the fiber-optic network route. BTC Broadband's business services portfolio includes high-speed internet access, data networking, local and long distance phone services, hosted and managed phone services, and computer and network disaster recovery services.

MRV says the OptiDriver optical transport system has proven a key element as BTC expands capacity and coverage of its fiber network. MRV says it also has supplied its Pro-Vision Life Cycle Service Orchestration (LSO) software to streamline network operations via a set of automated tools that help with planning and provisioning as well as visualization and optimization of packet and optical networks and services.

"In order to serve both our residential and business customers, BTC Broadband needed a cost-effective solution that satisfied current bandwidth requirements, with the ability to scale as needed," commented Scott Lowry, chief operations officer for BTC Broadband. "MRV's solution offered superior performance and simplicity of operation. In addition, the company's highly professional customer service made the selection process easy. Because of MRV, we are now able to provide customers with optimal networking solutions that include an upgraded high-speed optical backbone, with the ability to expand to 100G capacity over time."

