RETN to use capacity on AEConnect submarine cable to cross Atlantic

RETN, which provides international data transmission services, has accessed capacity on Aqua Comms DAC's America-Europe Connect (AEConnect) submarine cable system to provide additional route diversity and expand its cross-border network to North America.

RETN owns and operates a DWDM network with extensive coverage of Eastern Europe and Russia. Overall, the company provides transboundary connectivity services across three continents and 29 countries.

"The integration of Aqua Comms' AEConnect cable in our backbone allowed us to establish new low-latency connectivity between New York and London, and thus significantly expand our network's reach while ensuring the scalability and high performance necessary to meet our own business objectives as well as our clients' needs," according to Tony O'Sullivan, COO at RETN. "Working with Aqua Comms has been a revelation in terms of delivery times and flexibility. RETN prides itself on its ability to turn up services in previously unheard of timeframes, and in Aqua Comms we have found a transatlantic partner that can match us. This has allowed us to match our customer guarantees on both sides of the Atlantic."

AEConnect links London, Dublin, and New York with an initial system capacity of 13 Tbps (130 x 100 Gbps per fiber pair (see "America-Europe Connect submarine network construction begins"). It began operations in 2016 and includes such heavyweights as CenturyLink on its customer roster (see "CenturyLink activates 100-Gbps wavelengths on AEConnect transatlantic submarine network"). The company has experimented with higher-capacity wavelength transmission for future needs, including 8-QAM wavelengths at 200 Gbps, and 16-QAM wavelengths at 250 Gbps. The submarine cable network uses optical transmission platforms from Ciena (see "Aqua Comms taps Ciena for AEConnect transatlantic submarine cable system").



