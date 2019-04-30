ProLabs to unveil High Density CWDM optical transceivers

ProLabs will use next week'sUTC Telecom and Technology Expo 2017 in Charlotte, NC, to launch a line of High Density CWDM optical transceivers. The optical modules can enable network operators to double circuit capacity over existing CWDM infrastructure, the company asserts.

ProLabs says its High Density CWDM technology enables the combination of a standard CWDM transmit and receive pair onto the pass band of a single CWDM wavelength. The optical transceiver therefore can transmit up to 32 circuits over a standard CWDM infrastructure. Network operators can use the optical modules to overlay new services on existing fiber-optic networks while avoiding the expense of adding new fiber or buying new transmission equipment. The High Density CWDM is rated for industrial temperatures, which ensures performance outside of controlled environments, the company adds.

The optical modules will be on display in Booth 1111 at the UTC Telecom event from May 8 to 12.

