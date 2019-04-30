ProLabs to unveil High Density CWDM optical transceivers

ProLabs will use next week's UTC Telecom and Technology Expo 2017 in Charlotte, NC, to launch a line of High Density CWDM optical transceivers. The optical modules can enable network operators to double circuit capacity over existing CWDM infrastructure, the company asserts.

May 4th, 2017

ProLabs will use next week'sUTC Telecom and Technology Expo 2017 in Charlotte, NC, to launch a line of High Density CWDM optical transceivers. The optical modules can enable network operators to double circuit capacity over existing CWDM infrastructure, the company asserts.

ProLabs says its High Density CWDM technology enables the combination of a standard CWDM transmit and receive pair onto the pass band of a single CWDM wavelength. The optical transceiver therefore can transmit up to 32 circuits over a standard CWDM infrastructure. Network operators can use the optical modules to overlay new services on existing fiber-optic networks while avoiding the expense of adding new fiber or buying new transmission equipment. The High Density CWDM is rated for industrial temperatures, which ensures performance outside of controlled environments, the company adds.

The optical modules will be on display in Booth 1111 at the UTC Telecom event from May 8 to 12.

For related articles, visit theOptical Technologies Topic Center.

For more information on optical modules and suppliers,visit the Lightwave Buyer's Guide.

More in DWDM & ROADM
Network Test
April major month for making moves
Apr 22nd, 2019
High-Speed Networks
Orange’s Kanawa Caribbean submarine cable uses Infinera XTS 3600
Stephen Hardy
Apr 16th, 2019
Packet Transport
FiberStar extends fiber network deployment agreement with Huawei
Stephen Hardy
Apr 15th, 2019
Content Dam Lw Online Articles 2019 04 Lwbillbeesley
DWDM & ROADM
Blog: Let’s Get Our Act Together on Disaggregation’s Operational Challenges
Apr 15th, 2019
DWDM & ROADM
Liquid Telecom upgrading East African fiber network to 500G capacity via Nokia
Stephen Hardy
Apr 1st, 2019
Market Research
ROADM wavelength selective switch component sales $1.32 billion by 2025: Grand View Research
Stephen Hardy
Mar 21st, 2019
High-Speed Networks
Orange Spain conducts 400-Gbps coherent transmission trial
Stephen Hardy
Mar 18th, 2019
DWDM & ROADM
CEB FiberNet taps ECI for fiber backbone enhancements in Mauritius
Stephen Hardy
Mar 18th, 2019
Packet Transport
AARNet conducts 600-Gbps trial using Cisco NCS 1004
Stephen Hardy
Mar 12th, 2019
Market Research
North American long-haul optical transport spending turns around in 4Q18: Cignal AI
Stephen Hardy
Mar 11th, 2019