Avelacom to deploy London to Moscow fiber-optic network with PacketLight

PacketLight Networks says it will supply its PL-1000GT muxponder/transponder platform as well as the PL-1000IL optical amplifier to Avelacom, a telecom/IT company that is building a fiber-optic network from London to Moscow. The resulting network will help Avelacom meet the growing demands of the financial sector for low-latency connectivity across the continent.

Feb 7th, 2017

The PacketLight optical transport systems will enable creation of a 100G low-latency DWDM long-haul network of 1100 km, with full add/drop capability at all major sites. The 1RU box platforms offer full Optical Transport Network (OTN) integration and remote management and troubleshooting capabilities, PacketLight says.

"PacketLight's products allowed us to extend our network as well as to achieve the project low-latency goals. By opting for PacketLight Networks we could cut up to 30% of equipment's latency. The solution also provided the required redundancy with full remote monitoring, a dedicated optical supervisory channel (OSC) and possibility of line protection," stated Aleksey Larichev, managing director of Avelacom.

Founded in 2001, Avelacom operates 30,000 miles of long-haul fiber cable routes across Europe, Russia, Asia, North America, South Africa, and Australia. It offers fiber connectivity to emerging markets, at-exchange co-location, ultra-low latency market data delivery and order routing, managed dedicated servers hosting, financial cloud, other ready-to-trade services.

