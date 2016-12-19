JT: Submarine cable repairs completed

JT announced December 13 that cable ships have completed repairs on all three cables severed by a ship's anchor in the English Channel on November 28 (see "JT works to repair severed submarine cables"). The three cables have resumed carrying traffic.

The Jersey Island-based service provider says it worked with BT and Sure as well as the repair organization and its agents to complete the repairs.

"This incident demonstrates why investments in multiple links to the UK and France is so important to the Channel Islands," JT wrote in a press statement. "The islands rely on connectivity, which we were able to maintain in the most difficult of circumstances through collaboration and coordination of all three parties.

The first of the three cables were repaired on or about December 6 (see "JT repairs first damaged submarine cable"). Crews aboard a pair of cable ships, the Wave Sentinel and the Pierre de Fermat, performed the work.

For related articles, visit the Network Design Topic Center.

For more information on high-speed transmission systems and suppliers, visit the Lightwave Buyer's Guide.