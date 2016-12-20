SK Telecom builds 100-Gbps undersea cable link with Coriant optical transport platform

Coriant says it has supplied its hiT 7300 Multi-Haul Transport Platform SK Telecom of Korea to support the creation of a 100-Gbps undersea cable connection to Ulleungdo Island. The new submarine cable link will support mobile broadband services on the island.

The systems house says that its submarine network transport platform will support resilient, low-latency 100G coherent optical transmission over a distance of more than 250 km via the subsea link.

"Following rigorous testing for this submarine application, SK Telecom selected the Coriant hiT 7300 submarine solution for its superior 100G reach and performance, as well as proven features including flexible configuration, advanced optical link control, and integrated Raman amplification," asserts Petri Markkanen, Coriant's general manager and vice president of sales, Asia Pacific.

Coriant also will supply its Transport Network Management System (TNMS), which will enable SK Telecom's operations staff to manage high-quality services across terrestrial and subsea network segments via end-to-end point-and-click provisioning and full service visibility and control. Coriant has supplied the hiT 7300 for SK Telecom's terrestrial network as well (see "SK Telecom increases optical network capacity to 100G").

