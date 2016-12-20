SK Telecom builds 100-Gbps undersea cable link with Coriant optical transport platform

Coriant says it has supplied its hiT 7300 Multi-Haul Transport Platform SK Telecom of Korea to support the creation of a 100-Gbps undersea cable connection to Ulleungdo Island. The new submarine cable link will support mobile broadband services on the island.

Dec 20th, 2016

Coriant says it has supplied its hiT 7300 Multi-Haul Transport Platform SK Telecom of Korea to support the creation of a 100-Gbps undersea cable connection to Ulleungdo Island. The new submarine cable link will support mobile broadband services on the island.

The systems house says that its submarine network transport platform will support resilient, low-latency 100G coherent optical transmission over a distance of more than 250 km via the subsea link.

"Following rigorous testing for this submarine application, SK Telecom selected the Coriant hiT 7300 submarine solution for its superior 100G reach and performance, as well as proven features including flexible configuration, advanced optical link control, and integrated Raman amplification," asserts Petri Markkanen, Coriant's general manager and vice president of sales, Asia Pacific.

Coriant also will supply its Transport Network Management System (TNMS), which will enable SK Telecom's operations staff to manage high-quality services across terrestrial and subsea network segments via end-to-end point-and-click provisioning and full service visibility and control. Coriant has supplied the hiT 7300 for SK Telecom's terrestrial network as well (see "SK Telecom increases optical network capacity to 100G").

For related articles, visit the Network Design Topic Center.

For more information on high-speed transmission systems and suppliers, visit the Lightwave Buyer's Guide.

More in High-Speed Networks
I Stock 000040549172 Full
Companies
Light Communications Alliance aims to boost light-based wireless communications
Stephen Hardy
Jun 27th, 2019
L Ww2w Hero062619
Data Center
Robots in the Data Center
Josh Oelrich
Jun 26th, 2019
The planned submarine cable will run from Guatemala to Chile.
High-Speed Networks
América Móvil, Telxius to build Pacific facing submarine cable for Latin America
Stephen Hardy
Jun 25th, 2019
Waves 1867285 1920
High-Speed Networks
Marine survey for Malbec submarine cable completed
Stephen Hardy
Jun 24th, 2019
L Whawaiki062419
High-Speed Networks
Hawaiki submarine cable adds link to Los Angeles via SEA-US submarine network
Stephen Hardy
Jun 24th, 2019
Dawn 1866629 1920
High-Speed Networks
ECI partners with GE to address utility fiber network market
Stephen Hardy
Jun 24th, 2019
I Stock 000017067827 Small
Transport
CEDA releases passive optical LAN engineering technical standard for China
Stephen Hardy
Jun 20th, 2019
L Wcignalai062019
Market Research
Optical network systems big in Japan during 1Q19: Cignal AI
Stephen Hardy
Jun 20th, 2019
Basketball 440057 1920
High-Speed Networks
Verizon to connect 29 NBA arenas with fiber for video distribution
Stephen Hardy
Jun 17th, 2019
Fiber Optic 2749588 1280
Network Design
Zayo growing fiber network footprint in Akron, Youngstown
Stephen Hardy
Jun 12th, 2019