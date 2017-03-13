Flexenclosure to build submarine network cable landing station in Palau

Flexenclosure has announced it has won a contract to build a submarine network cable landing station for Belau Submarine Cable Corp. (BSCC) on the island of Palau. The landing station will serve the SEA-US trans-Pacific submarine cable.

The company will install one of its prefabricated eCentre cable landing stations for BSCC. The modular eCentres can be built to accommodate permanent staff or to be unmanned 24x7 facilities. The eCentres are designed to be expandable as requirements change without interrupting ongoing operations. Flexenclosure says the eCentere for BSSC has already been constructed at the company's factory in Sweden and is now on its way to Palau. It should be installed on the island this spring.

The SEA-US project will connect Indonesia to California via the Philippines, Guam, and Hawaii (see "Global consortium to build SEA-US undersea cable system"). The link to Palau will provide the island nation with its first direct fiber connection to the rest of the world.

"Being able to finally introduce reliable high-speed internet services to the nation's 21,000 inhabitants is of huge importance to Palau, as the country is only connected via satellite today," said George Rechucher, chairman of BSCC. "This has been a very long time coming and will help to transform Palau into a more globally engaged society."

This is Flexenclosure second cable landing station award announced in the last two months, following news that it will install two cable landing stations in Samoa for the new TUI-Samoa submarine cable.

For related articles, visit the Network Design Topic Center.

For more information on high-speed transmission systems and suppliers, visit the Lightwave Buyer's Guide.