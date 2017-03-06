Angola Cables taps Ciena for MONET submarine network work

Wholesale carrier Angola Cables will use Ciena's(NYSE: CIEN) GeoMesh and Blue Planet technology to help it launch services over the new MONET submarine network. The 10,556-km MONET undersea cable system, expected to begin service in the second half of this year, will provide more than 25 Tbps of connectivity for Angola Cables between the U.S. and such Latin American business hubs as São Paulo, Brazil (see "Equinix touts success with submarine cable system operators").

Angola Cables is a major investor and principle operator of the West Africa Cable System (WACS). Its portfolio of fiber-optic networks, soon to include MONET, enables it to provide its wholesale customers with connectivity throughout the South Atlantic and Africa. The MONET charter enables each member of the consortium to choose its own supplier of submarine line terminals for its cable fiber pairs.

"The demand for international connectivity continues to grow, and so does the need for our customers to easily manage and allocate data to end-users. With Ciena's advanced submarine and software innovations, we improve our go-to-market strategy with best-of-breed technology so that we can provide greater connectivity for our customers," explained António Nunes, CEO of Angola Cables. "With this, Angola Cables adds a critical piece in our global coverage network, positioning ourselves as global provider for capacity related services."

Ciena will supply its 6500 Packet-Optical Platform, with the latest WaveLogic Ai coherent optical chipset, to support an initial per-wavelength capacity of greater than 200 Gbps between Angola Cables' point-of-presences without the need for regeneration. The company's Ciena's GeoMesh spectrum sharing capability support provision of cost-effective connectivity and enable Angola Cable's customers to manage network traffic without potential disruption from other users on the open cable system. Ciena's Blue Planet Manage, Control and Plan (MCP) software and cloud-based SLA Portal, will aid in supporting these latter network features.

Angola Cables also will use Ciena Specialist Services for training and NOC supervision

For related articles, visit the Network Design Topic Center.

For more information on high-speed transmission systems and suppliers, visit the Lightwave Buyer's Guide.