Ciena to license WaveLogic Ai coherent DSP to optical module vendors

Ciena (NYSE: CIEN) says it will make its WaveLogic Ai coherent DSP available to Lumentum (NASDAQ: LITE), NeoPhotonics (NYSE: NPTN), and Oclaro (NASDAQ: OCLR) to help extend 400-Gbps capabilities to optical modules. All three companies will use the device to build 5x7-inch optical modules of Ciena's design.

Ciena appears to be looking to kick start the 400-Gbps optical networking market. In addition to building the optical modules, the four companies also will collaborate on the development of 400G pluggable technologies and the establishment of specifications "ahead of relevant industry forums and standards-setting bodies," in the words of a Ciena press release. Ciena adds it will invest in additional coherent DSP technology for its module partners can use to develop 400G pluggable optical modules. The module vendors will create a roadmap for future module development.

"Making our WaveLogic coherent optics available to other industry players facilitates greater choice for network operators while accelerating innovation and driving interoperability across the industry. And for Ciena, we're able to further diversify our business by accessing new geographies and addressing new customer segments to maximize the monetization potential of our modem technology," said James Frodsham, senior vice president and chief strategy officer at Cienaby way of explanation.

Oclaro has already announced that it plans to sample its optical module by the end of this year (see "Oclaro targets coherent 400G transponders with Ciena’s WaveLogic Ai DSP").

