Oclaro targets coherent 400G transponders with Ciena's WaveLogic Ai DSP

Oclaro, Inc.(NASDAQ: OCLR) says Ciena (NYSE: CIEN) has made the component and module vendor a long-term partner in 400G coherent network technology development. Oclaro will be able to use Ciena's WaveLogic Ai coherent DSP chipset to develop programmable coherent optical modules that will support 400-Gbps transmission rates that Oclaro will be free to deliver to its customers.

The first flex coherent transponders developed via the partnership should begin sampling by the end of this year. Oclaro says they will feature a single wavelength transmitter in a 5x7-inch form factor and support 400G, 300G, 200G, and 100G transmission rates.

"Our collaboration with Ciena is a significant milestone in the development of higher-speed 400G networks as it combines world-class 56-Gbaud DSP technology with Oclaro's indium phosphide transmitter, receiver, and modulator technology," said Adam Carter, chief commercial officer at Oclaro. "Oclaro customers will now be able to design high-capacity coherent long haul/metro systems that are both flexible in the bandwidth offered per port and cost competitive by utilizing a single wavelength."

"Oclaro's deep technology expertise and high-volume success in the 100G market make them a strong partner for driving the evolution to 400G networks," added Scott McFeely, senior vice president of networking platforms at Ciena. "The combination of our leading baud rate with their proven indium phosphide technology and packaging expertise provides a quick and cost-effective path for early adopters wanting to move to these higher speed networks."

