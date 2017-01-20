Cablevisión Argentina deploys 200-Gbps metro fiber-optic network with Ciena

Cablevisión Argentina will upgrade its metro fiber-optic network with 200-Gbps transmission capability from Ciena (NYSE: CIEN), the technology company announced. Ciena said that the cable operator will use its 6500 converged packet-optical transport platforms to support video services delivery as well as the operations of Cablevisión Argentina's internet business arm, Fibertel.

Cablevisión operates in 12 provinces and 90 cities throughout Argentina. It divides its operations among three major business units: Cablevisión which offers paid TV services; Fibertel for internet services; and FiberCorp, which addresses the business services needs of small, medium, and large companies. The operator has seen traffic demand on its metro network increase by 50% annually as it has rolled out its IPTV Project Flow initiative, which enables multiscreen delivery of video on demand, digital video recording, and original content.

"In order to launch our new IPTV Project Flow and give our customers anytime and anywhere access to the programing they want it was crucial to have the right infrastructure in place," explains Guillermo Fiorenza, head of Transport and Network Solutions at Cablevisión Argentina. "Ciena's solutions give us the flexibility, scale, and confidence to know we can seamlessly deliver this new service to our customers and meet the growing demand for years to come."

Use of the 6500 platforms provides Cablevisión Argentina a pathway toward 400-Gbps transmission as future needs dictate, Ciena points out. The company also will provide professional services from its Ciena Specialist Services portfolio.

