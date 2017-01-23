NEC to supply submarine cable for Hong Kong Guam Cable System

NEC Corp. (TSE: 6701) says it has signed a contract with RTI Connectivity to supply submarine cable for RTI Connectivity's Hong Kong Guam Cable System. As its name implies, the new submarine network will link Hong Kong and Guam, a distance of 3,900 km, with an operational date of January 2020.

The undersea cable system will use 100-Gbps wavelengths to offer a total capacity of more than 48 Tbps. From Guam, the submarine cable network will connect with the SEA-US subsea cable system for onward connectivity to the United States mainland as well as Southeast Asia (see "SEA-US submarine cable system deployment begins"). NEC also is involved with the construction of SEA-US.

"NEC is delighted to be selected as the supplier of the HK-G Submarine Cable planned by RTI Connectivity," said Toru Kawauchi, general manager of NEC's Submarine Network Division. "With Guam becoming a new hub in the Pacific, we look forward to helping the RTI group of companies provide for the expanding Asia-Pacific demand for more connectivity."

NEC describes RTI Connectivity as a private cable developer U.S. entrepreneurs have established in Singapore.

