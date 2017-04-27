Sweden's SUNET deploys 100-Gbps fiber network with open optical line systems from ADVA

The Swedish University Network (SUNET) has deployed 100-Gbps core fiber-optic network technology from ADVA Optical Networking in a new nationwide fiber-optic transport network. The deployment includes use of the ADVA FSP 3000 to provide both ROADM functionality as well as open optical line system (OOLS) capabilities to work efficiently with the tunable DWDM router interfaces on the Juniper Networks MX2000 Universal Edge Routers used in the network.

The research and education network spans 8,000 km across Sweden and into Norway to bring high-bandwidth connectivity to more than 100 organizations. Solutions integrator and ADVA Optical Networking partner NetNordic deployed the network infrastructure.

"Our work with SUNET is helping to empower the research and education community. This new all-coherent optical network removes limitations and provides the tools that academic institutions need to operate at the cutting edge of discovery," said Lars Glarborg, managing director, NetNordic Communication AB.

"Through close cooperation with our key technology partners Juniper Networks and ADVA Optical Networking, we've created one of the most powerful networks in Sweden," Glarborg continued. "The new infrastructure delivers enhanced security. It also greatly improves redundancy so that SUNET's users have a phenomenally low risk of downtime and data loss. Now that the system is up and running, every organization served has access to 100 Gbps. And, with the network's innate scalability, further upgrades will be simple. Sweden's universities and research institutions could require terabit speeds in the near future and SUNET is ready to deliver."

The converged packet transport infrastructure, built on ADVA Optical Networking's OOLS, is SUNET's first step towards software-defined networking (SDN), ADVA adds.

