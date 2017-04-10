BICS deploys Coriant Groove in European metro networks

Coriant says it has supplied its Coriant Groove G30 Network Disaggregation Platform to BICS for use in the global wholesale carrier's pan-European fiber-optic network. BICS will use the optical transport systems in such European metro network markets as London, Brussels, Paris, Frankfurt, Amsterdam, and Marseille.

BICS has chosen the Groove G30 to support metro-based high-capacity, low-latency point-to-point services. The offerings include 10G, coherent 100G, and OTU4 services. The wholesaler began initial deployments in Marseille last month, where the systems have started carrying live traffic. Additional deployments are planned for Brussels, Frankfurt, London, and other major European metropolitan area markets in the coming months.

"Metro markets are at the heart of surging demand for reliable, high-capacity services as high-bandwidth applications continue to transform the end-user communications landscape," explained Xavier Gondry, head of international network planning and deployment at BICS. "With a highly compact, modular design and low power consumption, the Groove transport solution was a perfect fit for our evolving metro network needs. The solution gives us the ability to respond quickly to capacity needs and demands from our customers all while significantly minimizing both footprint and power usage."

Coriant recently upgraded the Groove platform with an open, plug-and-play optical layer capability (see "Coriant offers open optical line system for long-haul data center interconnect" and, earlier, "Coriant offers 1RU open line system for data center interconnect").

For related articles, visit the Network Design Topic Center.

For more information on high-speed transmission systems and suppliers, visit the Lightwave Buyer's Guide.