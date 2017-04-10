BICS deploys Coriant Groove in European metro networks

Coriant says it has supplied its Coriant Groove G30 Network Disaggregation Platform to BICS for use in the global wholesale carrier's pan-European fiber-optic network. BICS will use the optical transport systems in such European metro network markets as London, Brussels, Paris, Frankfurt, Amsterdam, and Marseille.

Apr 10th, 2017

Coriant says it has supplied its Coriant Groove G30 Network Disaggregation Platform to BICS for use in the global wholesale carrier's pan-European fiber-optic network. BICS will use the optical transport systems in such European metro network markets as London, Brussels, Paris, Frankfurt, Amsterdam, and Marseille.

BICS has chosen the Groove G30 to support metro-based high-capacity, low-latency point-to-point services. The offerings include 10G, coherent 100G, and OTU4 services. The wholesaler began initial deployments in Marseille last month, where the systems have started carrying live traffic. Additional deployments are planned for Brussels, Frankfurt, London, and other major European metropolitan area markets in the coming months.

"Metro markets are at the heart of surging demand for reliable, high-capacity services as high-bandwidth applications continue to transform the end-user communications landscape," explained Xavier Gondry, head of international network planning and deployment at BICS. "With a highly compact, modular design and low power consumption, the Groove transport solution was a perfect fit for our evolving metro network needs. The solution gives us the ability to respond quickly to capacity needs and demands from our customers all while significantly minimizing both footprint and power usage."

Coriant recently upgraded the Groove platform with an open, plug-and-play optical layer capability (see "Coriant offers open optical line system for long-haul data center interconnect" and, earlier, "Coriant offers 1RU open line system for data center interconnect").

For related articles, visit the Network Design Topic Center.

For more information on high-speed transmission systems and suppliers, visit the Lightwave Buyer's Guide.

More in High-Speed Networks
Fiberlight Construction
Mergers & Acquisitions
FirstLight Fiber focuses on new fiber installs with Todd Cable Construction acquisition
Stephen Hardy
Jul 15th, 2019
John Hoover, senior product manager at Tellabs and a board director for the Association for Passive Optical LAN (APOLAN)
High-Speed Networks
Blog - Network Security: It’s Time to Consider Passive Optical LAN
John Hoover
Jul 10th, 2019
Conclusion Of The Contract 3100578 1920
Mergers & Acquisitions
GTT to buy KPN International for €50 million cash
Stephen Hardy
Jul 8th, 2019
Wave 3473335 1920
High-Speed Networks
Telstra activates Always On automatic restoration on submarine networks
Stephen Hardy
Jul 8th, 2019
Abstract 3581182 1920
High-Speed Networks
ZTE tests CE-band 96-wavelength OTN system with China Mobile
Stephen Hardy
Jul 8th, 2019
Equiano will be the latest in a series of 14 submarine cable networks in which Google has invested.
High-Speed Networks
Google plans Equiano submarine cable link from Portugal to South Africa
Stephen Hardy
Jul 1st, 2019
I Stock 000040549172 Full
Companies
Light Communications Alliance aims to boost light-based wireless communications
Stephen Hardy
Jun 27th, 2019
L Ww2w Hero062619
Data Center
Robots in the Data Center
Josh Oelrich
Jun 26th, 2019
The planned submarine cable will run from Guatemala to Chile.
High-Speed Networks
América Móvil, Telxius to build Pacific facing submarine cable for Latin America
Stephen Hardy
Jun 25th, 2019
Waves 1867285 1920
High-Speed Networks
Marine survey for Malbec submarine cable completed
Stephen Hardy
Jun 24th, 2019