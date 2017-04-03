Salzburg AG deploys 100-Gbps core fiber-optic network with Ciena

Salzburg AG, an Austrian utility that also offers transport and communication services, is upgrading its core fiber-optic network to 100 Gbps via Ciena’s (NYSE: CIEN) 6500 Packet-Optical Platform, the systems house says. In addition to increasing capacity, the fiber backbone upgrade will improve resiliency and reduce costs, Ciena asserts.

Apr 3rd, 2017

The electricity, water, and gas utility provides a broad range of communications services to the city and province of Salzburg, including cable internet and telephony, according to Ciena. (It "operates one of Europe's most modern fleets of trolleybuses" as well, says the technology vendor). With the help of Kapsch BusinessCom, a Ciena BizConnect partner that is providing deployment, consultancy, and maintenance support, the deployment of the 100G coherent ROADM network will support flexible Optical Transport Network (OTN) capabilities, the systems house adds.

"Whilst there's a common understanding that consumers' connectivity needs are growing, there is less discussion around how utility companies need to plan and prepare their own networks for future advancements. As a full-service provider, Salzburg AG has the foresight to see these opportunities, and today's announcement reinforces our shared commitment to building the digital infrastructure Austria will require for the future," commented Daniel Prokop, regional sales director, Central Europe at Ciena.

