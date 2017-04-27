Japanese companies collaborate on Elastic Lambda Aggregation Network research

A group of major Japanese communications technology and service companies as well as academic and research institutes has reported their work on the use of an adaptive modulation OFDM transmission system for metro-access networks. The companies have created a testbed to demonstrate what they call an "Elastic Lambda Aggregation Network" (EλAN).

Apr 27th, 2017

A group of major Japanese communications technology and service companies as well as academic and research institutes has reported their work on the use of an adaptive modulation OFDM transmission system for metro-access networks. The companies have created a testbed to demonstrate what they call an "Elastic Lambda Aggregation Network" (EλAN).

An EλAN supports flexible assignment of transmission speed and optical frequency bandwidth to support diversified services with different types of traffic, such as internet, enterprise line, and mobile services, over the same network according to the companies. The EλAN see the PON optical line terminal typically located in access central offices close to subscribers' homes relocated to a metro central office where traffic aggregation takes place. The network architecture features the use of wavelength-selective switches for traffic rerouting. The approach also leverages a digital coherent OFDM system with adaptive modulation to improve the efficiency of optical frequency utilization and large-scale service allocation flexibility by using the elastic control of transmission speed and optical frequency bandwidth.

In a recent reliability demonstration, the EλAN architecture enabled automatic rerouting of traffic from a "failed" hub to another approximately 10 km away within 10 seconds, the companies said.

The partners involved in the project include Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corp., Hitachi, Ltd., Oki Electric Industry Co., Ltd., Keio University, KDDI Research, Inc., and Furukawa Electric Co., Ltd. The was contracted with the National Institute of Information and Communications Technology (NICT) of Japan. The group plans to present its work at The 13th International Conference on IP + Optical Network 2017 (iPOP2017) in Kawasaki-city, Kanagawa, Japan, June 1-2, 2017.

For related articles, visit the FTTx Topic Center.

For more information on FTTx technology and suppliers, visit the Lightwave Buyer's Guide.

More in High-Speed Networks
Globe 2371893 1920
High-Speed Networks
MTA Fiber Holdings taps Ciena for AlCan ONE terrestrial fiber network
Stephen Hardy
Jul 29th, 2019
New Mexico 2290033 1920
High-Speed Networks
Unite Private Networks expands fiber-optic network in Albuquerque
Stephen Hardy
Jul 29th, 2019
ADVA via BusinessWire
High-Speed Networks
ADVA touts transmission efficiency of FSP 3000 TeraFlex in live network trial
Stephen Hardy
Jul 25th, 2019
CenturyLink&apos;s expanded fiber network connects more than 50 locations in the U.S.
High-Speed Networks
CenturyLink adding 4.7 million fiber miles to U.S., European fiber-optic networks
Stephen Hardy
Jul 23rd, 2019
Fiber Optic 2749588 1280
High-Speed Networks
Zayo to extend fiber-optic network in central Florida
Stephen Hardy
Jul 16th, 2019
The Australia Singapore Cable (in red above) is a part of a network of submarine cables Vocus operates.
High-Speed Networks
Vocus increases subsea capacity on Australia Singapore Cable by 50%
Stephen Hardy
Jul 15th, 2019
BOnline will use ADVA&apos;s FSP 3000 for its metro and backbone requirements.
High-Speed Networks
Kuwait’s BOnline deploys ADVA FSP 3000
Stephen Hardy
Jul 15th, 2019
Fiberlight Construction
Mergers & Acquisitions
FirstLight Fiber focuses on new fiber installs with Todd Cable Construction acquisition
Stephen Hardy
Jul 15th, 2019
John Hoover, senior product manager at Tellabs and a board director for the Association for Passive Optical LAN (APOLAN)
High-Speed Networks
Blog - Network Security: It’s Time to Consider Passive Optical LAN
John Hoover
Jul 10th, 2019
Conclusion Of The Contract 3100578 1920
Mergers & Acquisitions
GTT to buy KPN International for €50 million cash
Stephen Hardy
Jul 8th, 2019