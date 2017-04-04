Telia Carrier opens New York to Chicago fiber-optic network route

Telia Carrier says it has opened a new route on its U.S. fiber-optic network between New York City and Chicago. The express route, as well as extra fiber in the New York metro area, offers carrier, content, and cloud provider customers further diversity and enhanced 100G+ service options, Telia Carrier asserts. These options include additional routing choices and connections to points of presence (PoPs) in the New Jersey/New York region that can shorten the network path and improve latency.

The global wholesale carrier asserts this new route, like the rest of its fiber-optic network, uses the latest in coherent 100G-ready equipment and modulation formats to provide fast delivery and service turn-up. The new route also improves the efficiency of existing routes, including New York to San Francisco and New York to Denver, Telia Carrier says.

"By shortening the route from Chicago to New York, we can meet burgeoning market demand for high-capacity, lower-latency services throughout the region. Moreover, we are able improve transport to the West Coast and stay ahead of ever-increasing backbone traffic requirements," said Stephen Hartman, head of sales, North Americas Region, at Telia Carrier.

