PSNC deploys ADVA 100G FSP 3000 in PIONIER research and education network

Poland's Poznań Supercomputing and Networking Center (PSNC) has deployed the ADVA Optical Networking's FSP 3000 packet-optical transport system to supply 96-channel 100-Gbps capabilities to the PIONIER research and education network. PIONIER connects computer centers in five cities across Poland, as well as connecting the country to the European Organization for Nuclear Research (CERN) in Geneva. Alma SA, a Polish systems integrator and long-term ADVA Optical Networking partner, provided installation and maintenance services for the deployment.

Apr 11th, 2017

The fully redundant GMPLS-based network connects Polish supercomputing centers in Poznań, Gdansk, Warsaw, Krakow, and Wroclaw. The 96-channel fiber-optic network technology supports reaches of more than 3,466 km without signal regeneration as well as colorless, directionless, and flexible-grid multi-degree ROADM functionality. These create remote cross-connections on the optical layer to boost availability and simplify operations. ADVA has been involved with the PIONIER network for several years and has supported the evolution from 10-Gbps to 100-Gbps capabilities (see, for example, "Adva extends Poland's PIONIER optical fiber network" and "Research and education network PIONIER adds ADVA ROADM technology"). The new capabilities position PIONIER to support 400 Gbps and potentially even greater wavelength capacity in the future.

"Upgrading PIONIER to 100-Gbps connectivity is a huge boost to research and education institutions across Europe. This incredibly powerful and dynamic long-haul network built on the ADVA FSP 3000 will help to accelerate the cycle of scientific discovery," said Maciej Stroiński, technical director at PSNC. "Now, research centers including CERN, home to the world's largest and most complex scientific instruments, can quickly and efficiently transport huge sets of data to supercomputers where it can be analyzed. With such an enormous increase in broadband capacity, scientists and academics will be able to further push the boundaries of what's possible from advances in particle physics to understanding the origins of our universe."

