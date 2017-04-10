Japanese utility EneCom taps Nokia for 100-Gbps fiber network in Chugoku

Nokia says it will help Japanese utility Energia Communications (EneCom) roll out 100-Gbps fiber-optic network capabilities in the Chogoku area of Japan's main island, Honshu. The fiber network will include connections to main cities Okayama and Hiroshima.

Apr 10th, 2017

Nokia says it will help Japanese utility Energia Communications (EneCom) roll out 100-Gbps fiber-optic network capabilities in the Chogoku area of Japan's main island, Honshu. The fiber network will include connections to main cities Okayama and Hiroshima.

The new fiber-optic network infrastructure will leverage Nokia's 1830 Photonic Service Switch (PSS) with the Photonic Service Engine 2 (PSE-2) coherent processor. The packet-optical transport systems will provide integrated ultra-wideband wavelength routing and switching as well as support Generalized Multi-Protocol Label Switching (GMPLS) and colorless/directionless/contentionless/flexible-grid (CDC-F) ROADM capabilities.

EneCom will use its new optical communications capabilities to meet increasing traffic demands as well as offer protection during natural disasters. Along these latter lines, the network will benefit from real-time optical fiber supervision that can monitor and locate fiber breakage.

"We are committed to continue offering our subscribers reasonable, reliable, and high-quality services. To do so, we need to meet the huge increase in traffic driven by cloud-based services, WiFi offloads, rich video content, and the future demands of IoT and 5G. The disaster recovery function will provide stable services even during natural disasters," said Satoshi Kumagai, of Energia Communications' CEO.

"As Japan is exposed to many earthquakes and typhoons, the region requires infrastructure that can automatically reroute services upon failure and provide geographic redundancy," added Jae Won, head of Nokia Japan. "Our solution including the 1830 PSS allows for a simple and robust operation model based on integrated fiber monitoring. This, along with a fully flexible optical transport system and end-to-end network management, is the ideal fit for EneCom's upcoming service deployment."

For related articles, visit the Network Design Topic Center.

For more information on high-speed transmission systems and suppliers, visit the Lightwave Buyer's Guide.

More in High-Speed Networks
Fiberlight Construction
Mergers & Acquisitions
FirstLight Fiber focuses on new fiber installs with Todd Cable Construction acquisition
Stephen Hardy
Jul 15th, 2019
John Hoover, senior product manager at Tellabs and a board director for the Association for Passive Optical LAN (APOLAN)
High-Speed Networks
Blog - Network Security: It’s Time to Consider Passive Optical LAN
John Hoover
Jul 10th, 2019
Conclusion Of The Contract 3100578 1920
Mergers & Acquisitions
GTT to buy KPN International for €50 million cash
Stephen Hardy
Jul 8th, 2019
Wave 3473335 1920
High-Speed Networks
Telstra activates Always On automatic restoration on submarine networks
Stephen Hardy
Jul 8th, 2019
Abstract 3581182 1920
High-Speed Networks
ZTE tests CE-band 96-wavelength OTN system with China Mobile
Stephen Hardy
Jul 8th, 2019
Equiano will be the latest in a series of 14 submarine cable networks in which Google has invested.
High-Speed Networks
Google plans Equiano submarine cable link from Portugal to South Africa
Stephen Hardy
Jul 1st, 2019
I Stock 000040549172 Full
Companies
Light Communications Alliance aims to boost light-based wireless communications
Stephen Hardy
Jun 27th, 2019
L Ww2w Hero062619
Data Center
Robots in the Data Center
Josh Oelrich
Jun 26th, 2019
The planned submarine cable will run from Guatemala to Chile.
High-Speed Networks
América Móvil, Telxius to build Pacific facing submarine cable for Latin America
Stephen Hardy
Jun 25th, 2019
Waves 1867285 1920
High-Speed Networks
Marine survey for Malbec submarine cable completed
Stephen Hardy
Jun 24th, 2019