Japanese utility EneCom taps Nokia for 100-Gbps fiber network in Chugoku

Nokia says it will help Japanese utility Energia Communications (EneCom) roll out 100-Gbps fiber-optic network capabilities in the Chogoku area of Japan's main island, Honshu. The fiber network will include connections to main cities Okayama and Hiroshima.

The new fiber-optic network infrastructure will leverage Nokia's 1830 Photonic Service Switch (PSS) with the Photonic Service Engine 2 (PSE-2) coherent processor. The packet-optical transport systems will provide integrated ultra-wideband wavelength routing and switching as well as support Generalized Multi-Protocol Label Switching (GMPLS) and colorless/directionless/contentionless/flexible-grid (CDC-F) ROADM capabilities.

EneCom will use its new optical communications capabilities to meet increasing traffic demands as well as offer protection during natural disasters. Along these latter lines, the network will benefit from real-time optical fiber supervision that can monitor and locate fiber breakage.

"We are committed to continue offering our subscribers reasonable, reliable, and high-quality services. To do so, we need to meet the huge increase in traffic driven by cloud-based services, WiFi offloads, rich video content, and the future demands of IoT and 5G. The disaster recovery function will provide stable services even during natural disasters," said Satoshi Kumagai, of Energia Communications' CEO.

"As Japan is exposed to many earthquakes and typhoons, the region requires infrastructure that can automatically reroute services upon failure and provide geographic redundancy," added Jae Won, head of Nokia Japan. "Our solution including the 1830 PSS allows for a simple and robust operation model based on integrated fiber monitoring. This, along with a fully flexible optical transport system and end-to-end network management, is the ideal fit for EneCom's upcoming service deployment."

