China Telecom Global offers 100-Gbps service between Asia and Europe

China Telecom Global (CTG), a wholly owned subsidiary of China Telecom Corp. Ltd., has launched 100-Gbps services between Asia and Europe in collaboration with several Russian operators. The announcement, which CTG claims is the first to describe a 100-Gbps service between Asia and Europe, follows the earlier launch of the Super TSR (Transit Silk Road) terrestrial route via the China-Kazakhstan Gateway.

The new 100-Gbps leverages a variety of cross-border transmission systems that travel the China-Russia, China-Mongolia-Russia, and China-Kazakhstan-Russia routes. CTG says the service will be managed with Russian partners, whom it declined to identify. The offering targets the demand for IP transit/transmission from other carriers and IP service providers.

CTG launched the Super TSR in the second half of last year. The fiber-optic network features latency of 147 ms from Shanghai to Frankfurt and 159 ms from Hong Kong to Frankfurt, which CTG says is 10 ms less than alternative routes. CTG implemented Super TSR in partnership with a Kazakhstan operator it also did not name. The route is the shortest available in the region, says CTG, and offers what the operator described as industry-leading low latency.

"The readiness of the 100G service via our terrestrial cable system from Asia to Europe and the launch of Super TSR are both pioneering achievements in the market," said Steven Tan, vice president of CTG Global Carrier Business. "China Telecom has devoted tremendous efforts in the diversification of Asia-Europe terrestrial cable routes, so as to improve the information exchange efficiency from Asia to Europe, and to fulfill customer expectations for alternative backup routes to regular submarine cable solutions."

For related articles, visit the Network Design Topic Center.

For more information on high-speed transmission systems and suppliers, visit the Lightwave Buyer's Guide.